Moonlake Lee's Journey with ADHD and the Role of Technology

Recently on AXSChat, I had the pleasure of co-hosting an interview with Moonlake Lee, the founder and director of Unlocking ADHD—a young but rapidly growing charity in Singapore dedicated to supporting youth and adults with ADHD. The conversation was not just eye-opening; it was a reminder of how neurodiversity, technology, and the startup mindset intersect in unique and powerful ways. Late Diagnosis, New Beginnings Moonlake’s story is both personal and emblematic of a larger trend: she was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 50, a year after her daughter’s diagnosis at 15. Like many parents, her quest for knowledge about her child’s experience led to self-discovery. As Moonlake candidly shared, “I’m the kind of person that tends to be the more hyperactive, impulsive type…overcommitment, so overwhelmed. It’s like the second name I have, right?” Her diagnosis didn’t suddenly “fix” everything or unlock some hidden productivity superpower. Instead, it brought self-understanding and self-compassion—and improved relationships at home. “My husband and I had a better relationship…understanding context helped him be a little bit more patient, too. So I had a very unexpected kind of outcome, not what I was chasing, but something that’s still pretty good anyway.” Stigma, Stereotypes, and the Singaporean Context What struck me as we talked was how much stigma and misunderstanding still surround ADHD—especially for late-diagnosed adults and women. Moonlake noted reactions like, “But you don’t look ADHD,” and “You’re the most organized person I know. So you can’t have ADHD.” In Singapore, awareness has historically lagged behind Europe and North America, and the system is still catching up. ADHD is classified as a “special education need,” not a disability or mental health condition, meaning that “a lot of the things that may be quite normal or taken for granted in other jurisdictions, we don’t have that kind of same position here. So it really falls into no man’s land.” Building Unlocking ADHD: Startup Mindset Meets Social Impact As someone who has invested in startups, Moonlake recognized the parallels between launching a charity and founding a tech company: “It’s still very much…like a startup, like a tech startup, actually, our wiring is very neurodivergent, right? But similar like startups, have funding issues, right? And people not knowing about us.” She chose the charity route—not because it was the easiest, but because it would be best positioned for long-term impact and integration with national policies. “There was really nothing here that could adequately meet the needs…When someone volunteers, they are doing so for a cause bigger than themselves. And it not only gives meaning, but it also is somewhat therapeutic.” Entrepreneurs & ADHD: A Hidden Connection One point that resonated strongly with our Hackernoon readers: the connection between entrepreneurship and ADHD. Moonlake has spent years in entrepreneurial circles (her husband is part of Entrepreneurs Organization, EO, a global network), and her observation is striking: “My own experience…think it’s probably near 50% [of entrepreneurs with ADHD]. And maybe that’s why it’s so fun. But yes, I think many of them are finding that there is neurodivergence within and that makes them so successful, but it’s also where a lot of the stress and the challenges can lie.” Coping, Community, and Advocacy Moonlake’s work doesn’t stop at awareness. Unlocking ADHD provides practical resources—from webinars on burnout to career strategies, relationship guidance, and soon, ADHD-informed counselling. She’s passionate about supporting parent-child relationships and shifting the focus from “correction” to “connection” first—because, as she says, “People just want to feel that connection before the correction starts.” Unlocking ADHD is also pushing for systemic change. Moonlake is on Singapore’s clinical practice guidelines task force, working to ensure that new guidelines cover adults and preschoolers, not just school-age children. And for ADHD Awareness Month, Unlocking ADHD is launching a book, “Differently Wired Minds,” featuring 60 Singaporeans with ADHD—showcasing their diversity, strengths, and resilience. The Ultimate Aim: From Shame to Strength Moonlake’s North Star is simple but profound: help people with ADHD move from shame to strength. “I really feel that those who are neurodivergent are diamonds, but they’re covered. They are valuable, but they’re covered by shame, trauma, and all the negative stuff, right? So what we’re trying to do is help people identify and access their strengths.” The Gender Gap We closed our conversation with an important reminder: women remain underdiagnosed and understudied in ADHD research. Moonlake herself was diagnosed at 50, and Unlocking ADHD has produced documentaries and resources specifically for women with ADHD. There’s still much to do, but as Moonlake put it, “That’s where the fun is.” Final Thoughts As tech founders, developers, and leaders, we’re used to thinking about “unlocking” potential—whether it’s in code, products, or markets. But as Moonlake’s journey reminds us, sometimes the most important unlocking happens within ourselves and our communities. Let’s build workplaces, products, and networks where neurodiversity isn’t just accepted, but celebrated. Image Alt Text A split-screen video call featuring three people. On the left is Moonlake Lee, with long dark hair, pearl earrings, and pink lipstick, sitting in front of a white background with a gold geometric pattern. In the center is Neil Milliken, with short brown hair, a trimmed beard, and a blue patterned shirt, in front of a light-colored wall with colorful paintings. On the right is Antonio Vieira Santos, with salt-and-pepper hair, a beard, wearing large black headphones and a black shirt, smiling in front of a blurred blue and green background, with a microphone visible in the foreground. Thanks to Moonlake Lee and my podcast co-hosts, Neil Milliken and Debra Ruh, for inspiring this piece. Let's keep the conversation going.