Cork, IE Communication Evangelist

Antonio Vieira Santos, Sociologist in Applied Research. Communication and Innovation Evangelist at Atos, specializing in accessibility, diversity, and inclusion. Recognised as a Top Voice in Digital Transformation on LinkedIn. As a DTLab and AXSChat Podcast co-founder, he fosters innovation and best practices in digital transformation. His leadership in social media analytics, digital strategy, and B2B influencer collaboration has earned him the European Digital Mindset Award. Antonio's dedication to inclusion and sustainability drives his vision for the future of work and digital inclusion, making him a key figure in the tech community. Web user since 1994.