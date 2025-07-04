120 reads

Monolith to Multi-Tenant SaaS in 4 Sprints — No Rewrite Required

by thewebhackerJuly 4th, 2025
Turn a legacy monolith into a multi-tenant SaaS in just 4 sprints—without rewriting from scratch.

Can you turn a brittle legacy app into a multi-tenant SaaS without rewriting it from scratch? We just did. In four sprints, our team relaunched a seven-year-old e-commerce monolith as a subscription-based platform powered by Angular 19 SSR, Node 20 + Fastify and Terraform Cloud.This post distills everything that worked, what blew up in our faces, and a copy-paste migration checklist. Grab a coffee: 8-minute read.


1 — Why Even Migrate? (Hint: Money & Velocity) ☕

Metric

Before

After

Delta

Monthly Release Cadence

1 / month

12 / month

× 12

Infra Cost / Tenant

€165

€97

-41 %

LCP 75th p (field)

4.1 s

1.9 s

-54 %

Net Promoter Score

34

65

+31

ROI kicker: each 1-second LCP drop boosted funnel conversion by 6 %. Numbers made finance very, very happy.

2 — Audit the Monster in 3 Dimensions 🕵️

Before touching code, we ran a 3-D audit. Score every module 1 → 5:

Dimension

5 = Red-Zone Symptoms

Coupling

Cross-module imports, fat controllers, tangled AngularJS & jQuery

Test Coverage

< 10 % paths exercised

Rollback Blast Radius

DB migrations are irreversible, prod config differs from staging

Rule of thumb: anything scoring ≥ 4 goes into the “strangler fig” backlog—decouple after you stabilize the happy path.

3 — Architecture Choice: Modular Monolith + Feature Flags 🚀

Why not micro-services right away?

Option

⏱️ Speed to Ship

🔒 Tenant Isolation

👷‍♂️ Ops Burden

Lift-and-Shift Docker

⚡ Fast

😰 Minimal

😀 Low

Modular Monolith + Flags

🔄 Balanced

🙂 Good

🟡 Medium

Micro-services (DDD)

🐢 Slow

😎 Great

🔴 High

We chose Modular Monolith:

  • Single repo keeps onboarding trivial.
  • Feature flags let us ship dark features to one tenant at a time.
  • Move to services only when a module outgrows the monolith.

4 — Frontend Overhaul: Angular 19 with Native SSR 🖼️

# add server-side rendering in two commands
npx ng add @angular/ssr
npm run build:ssr && npm run serve:ssr

Two lessons learned

  1. Lazy-hydrated Islands: heavy graphs & charts blew up renderApplication memory. We wrapped them with ngSkipHydration and hydrated on IntersectionObserver.
  2. TC39 Temporal API: Angular 19’s new date pipes + Node 20 eliminated 30 kB of Moment.js dead weight.

Result: LCP < 2 s on real Moto G4 devices.

5 — Backend & Tenancy: Fastify + Postgres RLS 🗄️

  • Fastify because 80 k req/s on a single M6g large with zero tuning.
  • Row-Level Security (policy USING (tenant_id = current_setting('app.tenant_id'))) keeps one DB until we hit 1 TB—then we partition.
  • Observability: OpenTelemetry → Grafana Cloud; one dashboard per tenant with UID templating.

6 — CI/CD: Green-Only Deploys in 45 Lines 📦

# .github/workflows/deploy.yml  (core)
on: [push]
jobs:
  test: …          # npm ci && npm test
  build_ssr: …     # npm run build:ssr
  deploy:
    needs: build_ssr
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    permissions: { id-token: write }
    steps:
      - uses: hashicorp/setup-terraform@v3
      - run: terraform init && terraform apply -auto-approve

Prod deploy in 11 min. If tests fail, prod is untouched.

7 — Security First (Really) 🔐

Layer

Must-Have Control

Tooling

Auth

Passwordless magic-link + OAuth 2.1

Auth.js & Argon2

API

Per-tenant rate-limit + HMAC sigs

Fastify hooks, Redis

Data

AES-256 PII encryption + RLS

Postgres 15, AWS KMS

Infra

CIS Level 1 as code

tfsec, Open Policy Agent

Fun fact: Week 1, 37 % of traffic was credential-stuffing bots—blocked automatically.

8 — Cost Lever Matrix 💸

Lever

Year-1 Savings

How

Edge Caching

-23 %

Cloudflare caches SSR HTML + stale-while-revalidate

Serverless Cron

-11 %

Nightly reports moved to AWS Lambda

Cloud Credits

-17 %

AWS Activate + open-source sponsorship

Multi-AZ

+6 % cost

Worth it: SLA 99.95 % → churn -1.2 %

9 — Five Lessons We Keep Re-Learning 🤹‍♂️

  1. Feature flags > long-lived branches.
  2. Measure field LCP, not just Lighthouse.
  3. Docs or die. Every interface change = one ADR file.
  4. Tenant-id on Day 0 – retro-fitting is hell.
  5. Post-launch “broken windows” sprint saves morale.

10 — Pocket Checklist (Steal Me) ✅

  1. ☐ Build a coupling matrix
  2. ☐ Add tenant_id column everywhere now
  3. ☐ Ship risky slices behind flags
  4. ☐ Synthetic health check per tenant
  5. ☐ Schedule “Fix Broken Windows” sprint after go-live

Shipping a SaaS is never one-click magic. But with a modular plan, ruthless DevOps discipline and an obsession for user experience, you can turn a creaky monolith into a growth flywheel in under a month. Share your war stories below—let’s swap scars! 🚀

