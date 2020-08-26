Monitoring Kubernetes Components using Prometheus

Solution Architect | Technical Content Writer
Monitoring is a crucial aspect of any Ops pipeline and for technologies like Kubernetes which is a rage right now, a robust monitoring setup can bolster your confidence to migrate production workloads from VMs to Containers.
Today we will deploy a Production grade Prometheus based monitoring system, in less than 5 minutes.
Pre-requisites:
Setup:
Note: All the manifests being used are present in this Github Repo. I recommend cloning it before you start.
PS: Leave a star if you like it.
Before deploying, please update “<your_slack_hook>” , “<your_victorops_hook>” , ‘<YOUR_API_KEY>’ .
If you use a notification channel other than these, please follow this documentation and update the config
kubectl apply -f k8s/monitoring/alertmanager/
This will create the following:
root$ kubectl get pods -l app=alertmanager
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
alertmanager-42s7s25467-b2vqb 1/1 Running 0 2m
root$ kubectl get svc -l name=alertmanager
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
alertmanager LoadBalancer 10.12.8.110 10.0.0.6 9093:32634/TCP 2m
root$ kubectl get configmap
NAME DATA AGE
alertmanager 1 2m
In your browser, navigate to http://<Alertmanager-Svc-Ext-Ip>:9093 and you should see the alertmanager console.
Before deploying, please create an EBS volume (AWS) or pd-ssd disk (GCP) and name it as prometheus-volume (This is important because the PVC will look for a volume in this name).
kubectl apply -f k8s/monitoring/prometheus/
This will create the following:
spec:
replicas: 1
template:
metadata:
annotations:
prometheus.io/path: <path_to_scrape>
prometheus.io/port: "80"
prometheus.io/scrape: "true"
labels:
app: myapp
spec:
...
3. Prometheus config map for the alerting rules. Some basic alerts are already configured in it (Such as High CPU and Mem usage for Containers and Nodes etc). Feel free to add more rules according to your use case.
4. Storage class, persistent volume and persistent volume claim for the prometheus server data directory. This ensures data persistence in case the pod restarts.
5. Prometheus deployment with 1 replica running.
6. Service with Google Internal Loadbalancer IP which can be accessed from the VPC (using VPN).
root$ kubectl get pods -l app=prometheus-server
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
prometheus-deployment-69d6cfb5b7-l7xjj 1/1 Running 0 2m
root$ kubectl get svc -l name=prometheus
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
prometheus-service LoadBalancer 10.12.8.124 10.0.0.7 8080:32731/TCP 2m
root$ kubectl get configmap
NAME DATA AGE
alertmanager 1 5m
prometheus-rules 1 2m
prometheus-server-conf 1 2m
In your browser, navigate to http://<Prometheus-Svc-Ext-Ip>:8080 and you should see the Prometheus console. It should be noticed that under the Status->Targets section all the scraped endpoints are visible and under Alerts section all the configured alerts can be seen.
Prometheus Targets Status
Prometheus Graph section depicting all metrics
kubectl apply -f k8s/monitoring/kube-state-metrics/
This will create the following:
root$ kubectl get pods -l k8s-app=kube-state-metrics
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
kube-state-metrics-255m1wq876-fk2q6 2/2 Running 0 2m
root$ kubectl get svc -l k8s-app=kube-state-metrics
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
kube-state-metrics ClusterIP 10.12.8.130 <none> 8080/TCP,8081/TCP 2m
By now, we have deployed the core of our monitoring system (metric scrape and storage), it is time too put it all together and create dashboards
kubectl apply -f k8s/monitoring/grafana
This will create the following:
root$ kubectl get pods
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
grafana-7x23qlkj3n-vb3er 1/1 Running 0 2m
kube-state-metrics-255m1wq876-fk2q6 2/2 Running 0 5m
prometheus-deployment-69d6cfb5b7-l7xjj 1/1 Running 0 5m
alertmanager-42s7s25467-b2vqb 1/1 Running 0 2m
root$ kubectl get svc
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
grafana LoadBalancer 10.12.8.132 10.0.0.8 3000:32262/TCP 2m
kube-state-metrics ClusterIP 10.12.8.130 <none> 8080/TCP,8081/TCP 5m
prometheus-service LoadBalancer 10.12.8.124 10.0.0.7 8080:30698/TCP 5m
alertmanager LoadBalancer 10.12.8.110 10.0.0.6 9093:32634/TCP 5m
All you need to do now is to add the Prometheus server as the data source in Grafana and start creating dashboards. Use the following config:
Name: DS_Prometheus
Type: Prometheus
URL: http://prometheus-service:8080
Note: We are using the Prometheus service name in the URL section as both Grafana and Prometheus servers are deployed in the same cluster. In case the Grafana server is outside the cluster, then you should use the Prometheus service’s external IP in the URL.
Adding Prometheus as a data source in Grafana
Kubernetes Cluster Monitoring Dashboard
All the dashboards can be found here. You can import the json files directly and you are all set.
Note:
curl -XPOST http://<Prometheus-Svc-Ext-Ip>:8080>/-/reload
#In the prometheus logs it can be seen as
level=info ts=2019-01-17T03:37:50.433940468Z caller=main.go:624 msg="Loading configuration file" filename=/etc/prometheus/prometheus.yml
level=info ts=2019-01-17T03:37:50.439047381Z caller=kubernetes.go:187 component="discovery manager scrape" discovery=k8s msg="Using pod service account via in-cluster config"
level=info ts=2019-01-17T03:37:50.439987243Z caller=kubernetes.go:187 component="discovery manager scrape" discovery=k8s msg="Using pod service account via in-cluster config"
level=info ts=2019-01-17T03:37:50.440631225Z caller=kubernetes.go:187 component="discovery manager scrape" discovery=k8s msg="Using pod service account via in-cluster config"
level=info ts=2019-01-17T03:37:50.444566424Z caller=main.go:650 msg="Completed loading of configuration file" filename=/etc/prometheus/prometheus.yml
3. Alertmanager config can be reloaded by a similar api call.
curl -XPOST http://<Alertmanager-Svc-Ext-Ip>:9093>/-/reload
I hope this helps you get insights into your Kubernetes cluster and effectively monitor workloads. This set-up should be enough to get you started on monitoring your workloads. In the next post, we will learn about scaling Prometheus horizontally and ensuring High Availability. Stay tuned :)
Feel free to reach out should you have any questions.
This article was originally published on https://appfleet.com/blog/kubernetes-monitoring-using-prometheus/.
