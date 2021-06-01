MongoDB vs. DynamoDB: Choosing the Best Database for Your Business

Gautam Raturi Technical Content Writer at Quytech.com

For business projects, the array of database options has grown at an unprecedented pace. The acceptance of NoSQL databases has been motivated by the market's relentless growth for big data and the prevalence of the modern web. Such NoSQL databases are famous for providing versatile and distributed cloud performance.

NoSQL databases offer data storage and retrieval system that provides a wide range of data structures to handle masses of organized, semi-structured, unstructured data, graphs, fundamental values, long columns, and records.

Today, for media and entertainment, retail, IoT, financial services, and healthcare applications, NoSQL is the most favored database system. Well, so, if you've been looking for the best NoSQL database for your business enterprise, then you must be struggling or dealing with DynamoDB and MongoDB.

These two NoSQL databases have been gaining traction - they're the most powerful and easy-to-use databases in the marketplace. If you're unable to make a choice, then this blog can help you.

What is DynamoDB?

Amazon DynamoDB is also recognized as the Dynamo Database or DDB. DynamoDB was developed and produced by Amazon.com and was first released in January 2012. It also operates on cross-platform OS.

Amazon's DynamoDB is a wholly controlled NoSQL database famous for its quick and straightforward results. A useful feature is that you can offload routine administrative work to the DynamoDB team, including such system maintenance and cluster scaling - so that you can concentrate on the main areas of a business. You can build tables with DynamoDB to preserve any form of data and support any request tier.

What is MongoDB?

MongoDB is a cross-platform, open-source database that uses JSON-like records as schemas. Created by the MongoDB Inc. business, it is written in C, C++, and JavaScript. Dynamic schemas are used by MongoDB, enabling users to construct data without first specifying the structure, including the fields or their value types. By quickly bringing new areas or removing existing ones, users may alter the layout of documents. In addition, broad, natively-run queries reduce downtime.

Critical differences between MongoDB & DynamoDB

#1. Indexes

Indexes offer one access to alternative search patterns in RDBMS that are useful when elevated queries are required. There are indeed a few variations between DynamoDB and MongoDB concerning indexing, and they will be mentioned below.

MongoDB - In MongoDB, indexes exist for a reason. If a record lacks an index in a specific case, all of the documents ever produced need to be searched to fit the requested search. With this said, the lack of indexes in MongoDB will drastically slow down the query process, and it must be generated on a high-priority basis.

DynamoDB - In DynamoDB, you must first construct a second index when you're about to run a request. When building a supplementary index in DynamoDB, it is essential first to define its primary attributes. It could be used by following a standard protocol to execute a query or search for a table. DynamoDB doesn't even have a query optimizer is among the essential points to note herein, so the development of a secondary index seems to be the only way to implement a query.

#2. Data structures handling

Some of the significant differences between DynamoDB and MongoDB lie in how data structures are managed and addressed. Among the most critical ones are described below.

MongoDB - In critical to store schema-free data, MongoDB uses JSON-like files. The lack of a need to pre-define data and definitions is one of the main differences between DynamoDB and MongoDB, making it possible for the developer to store various relevant documents one after the other.

On its own, MongoDB seems to be a very effective method of relational database management. Even though it is schema-free, it enables the programmer to construct data storage documents without first defining them.

DynamoDB - On the other hand, in DynamoDB, tables, attributes, and objects are the key components one would have to deal with. A table is a set of objects in basic terms, and each object is a collection of various traits. To improve versatility in questions, the platform uses primary keys to recognize each element in a table and even secondary indexes.

#3. Deployment areas

MongoDB - MongoDB can indeed be deployed everywhere, from a programmer's desktop to an on-site data center to some of the cloud-based platforms. As described above, MongoDB is undoubtedly available with MongoDB Atlas as a completely managed cloud database; this model is most comparable to how DynamoDB is distributed.

DynamoDB - DynamoDB is only accessible on Amazon Web Services only as a proprietary database. Although a portable version of the database is accessible for testing on a local computer, it is only possible to run the AWS development database. The effects of developing a data link layer locked into a single cloud provider should be addressed by organizations looking into DynamoDB.

#4. Programming

For even the necessary tasks in DynamoDB, you'll have had to write long blocks of code. All the best practices in DynamoDB are asynchronous; top all that off, so you are in for a lot of confusion if you try to do synchronous programming. Amazon suggests that a worldwide secondary index be used, but that is only for experienced programmers. MongoDB, on the other hand, is fast and convenient to run. For both synchronous and asynchronous types, all simple alternatives are employed, and querying is relatively straightforward.

Final thoughts!

While it might seem that MongoDB and DynamoDB are indeed very identical at first sight, you would only realize that they perform entirely different roles upon further analysis.

Both database management systems' distinctive and gaze features ensure that the business projects produce the desired results. You can select the one according to the needs of your organization.

DynamoDB is preferred if you are looking for safety and flexible functionality in a database. If businesses need diverse data and more efficient management of applications, they can adopt MongoDB.







