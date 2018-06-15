Mastering MongoDB - Faster elections during rolling maintenance

Coronavirus Data Sources [CONTRIBUTE]
When you stepDown the Primary, all the eligible Secondaries will hold an election for a new Primary. Until a new Primary is elected the database is not available for writes. So, ‘How would you quickly elect a new Primary while performing the rolling maintenance/upgrade?’
“If having lower electionTimeoutMillis helps with quicker elections, then why can’t I keep it at lower number all the time?”
No matter what you do, “Never set the electionTimeoutMillis to a value less than the round-trip network latency time between two of your members.”
# Run these commands on all the 3 servers of yours.
# download v3.6
curl -O https://fastdl.mongodb.org/linux/mongodb-linux-x86_64-rhel70-3.6.5.tgz
BIN_NAME="mongodb-linux-x86_64-rhel70-3.6.5"
BIN_VERSION="v3.6.5"
# create data directory and untar the binaries
tar -xvzf "$BIN_NAME.tgz"
rm "$BIN_NAME.tgz"
mv $BIN_NAME $BIN_VERSION
rm -rf data
mkdir data
# start the mongod on port 27000 with bind_ip_all
$BIN_VERSION/bin/mongod --dbpath data --logpath data/mongod.log --fork --replSet rs0 --port 27000 --bind_ip_all
# about to fork child process, waiting until server is ready for connections.
# forked process: 13442
# child process started successfully, parent exiting
# edit /etc/hosts to have the mon0X entries, ofcourse with your own IPs
tail -3 /etc/hosts
# 35.167.113.204 mon01
# 35.167.113.203 mon02
# 35.167.113.206 mon03
$BIN_VERSION/bin/mongo --port 27000 <<EOF
rs.initiate({
_id: 'rs0',
members: [
{ _id: 0, host : 'mon01:27000' },
{ _id: 1, host : 'mon02:27000' },
{ _id: 2, host : 'mon03:27000' }
] })
EOF
# MongoDB shell version v3.6.5
# connecting to: mongodb://127.0.0.1:27000/
# MongoDB server version: 3.6.5
# {
# "ok" : 1,
# "operationTime" : Timestamp(1529022819, 1),
# "$clusterTime" : {
# "clusterTime" : Timestamp(1529022819, 1),
# "signature" : {
# "hash" : BinData(0,"AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA="),
# "keyId" : NumberLong(0)
# }
# }
# }
# bye
$BIN_VERSION/bin/mongo --port 27000
# rs0:PRIMARY>
rs.isMaster().me
# mon01:27000
rs.config()
/*
{
"_id": "rs0",
"version": 1,
"protocolVersion": NumberLong(1),
"members": [{
"_id": 0,
"host": "mon01:27000",
"arbiterOnly": false,
"buildIndexes": true,
"hidden": false,
"priority": 1,
"tags": {
},
"slaveDelay": NumberLong(0),
"votes": 1
},
{
"_id": 1,
"host": "mon02:27000",
"arbiterOnly": false,
"buildIndexes": true,
"hidden": false,
"priority": 1,
"tags": {
},
"slaveDelay": NumberLong(0),
"votes": 1
},
{
"_id": 2,
"host": "mon03:27000",
"arbiterOnly": false,
"buildIndexes": true,
"hidden": false,
"priority": 1,
"tags": {
},
"slaveDelay": NumberLong(0),
"votes": 1
}
],
"settings": {
"chainingAllowed": true,
"heartbeatIntervalMillis": 2000,
"heartbeatTimeoutSecs": 10,
"electionTimeoutMillis": 10000,
"catchUpTimeoutMillis": -1,
"catchUpTakeoverDelayMillis": 30000,
"getLastErrorModes": {
},
"getLastErrorDefaults": {
"w": 1,
"wtimeout": 0
},
"replicaSetId": ObjectId("5b23096362ac76fdc504e6e1")
}
}
*/
rs.status()
/*
{
"set": "rs0",
"date": ISODate("2018-06-15T00:57:24.708Z"),
"myState": 1,
"term": NumberLong(1),
"heartbeatIntervalMillis": NumberLong(2000),
"optimes": {
"lastCommittedOpTime": {
"ts": Timestamp(1529024241, 1),
"t": NumberLong(1)
},
"readConcernMajorityOpTime": {
"ts": Timestamp(1529024241, 1),
"t": NumberLong(1)
},
"appliedOpTime": {
"ts": Timestamp(1529024241, 1),
"t": NumberLong(1)
},
"durableOpTime": {
"ts": Timestamp(1529024241, 1),
"t": NumberLong(1)
}
},
"members": [{
"_id": 0,
"name": "mon01:27000",
"health": 1,
"state": 1,
"stateStr": "PRIMARY",
"uptime": 1837,
"optime": {
"ts": Timestamp(1529024241, 1),
"t": NumberLong(1)
},
"optimeDate": ISODate("2018-06-15T00:57:21Z"),
"electionTime": Timestamp(1529022829, 1),
"electionDate": ISODate("2018-06-15T00:33:49Z"),
"configVersion": 1,
"self": true
},
{
"_id": 1,
"name": "mon02:27000",
"health": 1,
"state": 2,
"stateStr": "SECONDARY",
"uptime": 1425,
"optime": {
"ts": Timestamp(1529024241, 1),
"t": NumberLong(1)
},
"optimeDurable": {
"ts": Timestamp(1529024241, 1),
"t": NumberLong(1)
},
"optimeDate": ISODate("2018-06-15T00:57:21Z"),
"optimeDurableDate": ISODate("2018-06-15T00:57:21Z"),
"lastHeartbeat": ISODate("2018-06-15T00:57:24.663Z"),
"lastHeartbeatRecv": ISODate("2018-06-15T00:57:23.502Z"),
"pingMs": NumberLong(0),
"syncingTo": "mon01:27000",
"configVersion": 1
},
{
"_id": 2,
"name": "mon03:27000",
"health": 1,
"state": 2,
"stateStr": "SECONDARY",
"uptime": 1425,
"optime": {
"ts": Timestamp(1529024241, 1),
"t": NumberLong(1)
},
"optimeDurable": {
"ts": Timestamp(1529024241, 1),
"t": NumberLong(1)
},
"optimeDate": ISODate("2018-06-15T00:57:21Z"),
"optimeDurableDate": ISODate("2018-06-15T00:57:21Z"),
"lastHeartbeat": ISODate("2018-06-15T00:57:24.571Z"),
"lastHeartbeatRecv": ISODate("2018-06-15T00:57:23.075Z"),
"pingMs": NumberLong(75),
"syncingTo": "mon01:27000",
"configVersion": 1
}
],
"ok": 1,
"operationTime": Timestamp(1529024241, 1),
"$clusterTime": {
"clusterTime": Timestamp(1529024241, 1),
"signature": {
"hash": BinData(0, "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA="),
"keyId": NumberLong(0)
}
}
}
*/
db.printSlaveReplicationInfo()
/*
source: mon02:27000
syncedTo: Fri Jun 15 2018 01:29:11 GMT+0000 (UTC)
0 secs (0 hrs) behind the primary
source: mon03:27000
syncedTo: Fri Jun 15 2018 01:29:11 GMT+0000 (UTC)
0 secs (0 hrs) behind the primary
*/
rs.status().members.map(x=>x.pingMs)
// [ undefined, NumberLong(0), NumberLong(78) ]
// Freeze mon03
rs.isMaster().me
// mon03:27000
rs.freeze(60)
/*
{
"ok" : 1,
"operationTime" : Timestamp(1529033711, 1),
"$clusterTime" : {
"clusterTime" : Timestamp(1529033711, 1),
"signature" : {
"hash" : BinData(0,"AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA="),
"keyId" : NumberLong(0)
}
}
}
*/
// # rs0:PRIMARY>
rs.isMaster().me
// mon01:27000
var conf = rs.conf()
conf.settings.electionTimeoutMillis=2000
rs.reconfig(conf)
/*
{
"ok": 1,
"operationTime": Timestamp(1529025863, 1),
"$clusterTime": {
"clusterTime": Timestamp(1529025863, 1),
"signature": {
"hash": BinData(0, "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA="),
"keyId": NumberLong(0)
}
}
}
*/
rs.stepDown()
/*
2018-06-15T03:52:42.042+0000 E QUERY [thread1] Error: error doing query: failed: network error while attempting to run command 'replSetStepDown' on host '127.0.0.1:27000' :
DB.prototype.runCommand@src/mongo/shell/db.js:168:1
DB.prototype.adminCommand@src/mongo/shell/db.js:186:16
rs.stepDown@src/mongo/shell/utils.js:1341:12
@(shell):1:1
2018-06-15T03:52:42.043+0000 I NETWORK [thread1] trying reconnect to 127.0.0.1:27000 (127.0.0.1) failed
2018-06-15T03:52:42.043+0000 I NETWORK [thread1] reconnect 127.0.0.1:27000 (127.0.0.1) ok
*/
// rs0:SECONDARY>
rs.isMaster().primary
// mon02:27000
# Server mon02
tail -100 data/mongod.log | grep REPL
# 2018-06-15T03:52:42.304+0000 I REPL [rsBackgroundSync] could not find member to sync from
# 2018-06-15T03:52:42.305+0000 I REPL [replexec-28] Member mon01:27000 is now in state SECONDARY
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.306+0000 I REPL [SyncSourceFeedback] SyncSourceFeedback error sending update to mon01:27000: InvalidSyncSource: Sync source was cleared. Was mon01:27000
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.360+0000 I REPL [replexec-26] Starting an election, since weve seen no PRIMARY in the past 2000ms
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.360+0000 I REPL [replexec-26] conducting a dry run election to see if we could be elected. current term: 4
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.360+0000 I REPL [replexec-24] VoteRequester(term 4 dry run) received a yes vote from mon01:27000; response message: { term: 4, voteGranted: true, reason: "", ok: 1.0, operationTime: Timestamp(1529034758, 1), $clusterTime: { clusterTime: Timestamp(1529034758, 1), signature: { hash: BinData(0, 0000000000000000000000000000000000000000), keyId: 0 } } }
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.360+0000 I REPL [replexec-24] dry election run succeeded, running for election in term 5
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.363+0000 I REPL [replexec-28] VoteRequester(term 5) received a yes vote from mon01:27000; response message: { term: 5, voteGranted: true, reason: "", ok: 1.0, operationTime: Timestamp(1529034758, 1), $clusterTime: { clusterTime: Timestamp(1529034758, 1), signature: { hash: BinData(0, 0000000000000000000000000000000000000000), keyId: 0 } } }
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.363+0000 I REPL [replexec-28] election succeeded, assuming primary role in term 5
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.363+0000 I REPL [replexec-28] transition to PRIMARY from SECONDARY
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.363+0000 I REPL [replexec-28] Entering primary catch-up mode.
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.584+0000 I REPL [replexec-23] Caught up to the latest optime known via heartbeats after becoming primary.
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.584+0000 I REPL [replexec-23] Exited primary catch-up mode.
# 2018-06-15T03:52:45.301+0000 I REPL [rsSync] transition to primary complete; database writes are now permitted
# Server mon03
tail -100 data/mongod.log | grep REPL
# 2018-06-15T03:52:29.029+0000 I REPL [rsBackgroundSync] sync source candidate: mon01:27000
# 2018-06-15T03:52:31.631+0000 I REPL [conn27] 'freezing' for 120 seconds
# 2018-06-15T03:52:42.794+0000 I REPL [replication-1] Choosing new sync source because our current sync source, mon01:27000, has an OpTime ({ ts: Timestamp(1529034758, 1), t: 4 }) which is not ahead of ours ({ ts: Timestamp(1529034758, 1), t: 4 }), it does not have a sync source, and its not the primary (sync source does not know the primary)
# 2018-06-15T03:52:42.794+0000 I REPL [replication-1] Canceling oplog query due to OplogQueryMetadata. We have to choose a new sync source. Current source: mon01:27000, OpTime { ts: Timestamp(1529034758, 1), t: 4 }, its sync source index:-1
# 2018-06-15T03:52:42.794+0000 W REPL [rsBackgroundSync] Fetcher stopped querying remote oplog with error: InvalidSyncSource: sync source mon01:27000 (config version: 4; last applied optime: { ts: Timestamp(1529034758, 1), t: 4 }; sync source index: -1; primary index: -1) is no longer valid
# 2018-06-15T03:52:42.794+0000 I REPL [rsBackgroundSync] could not find member to sync from
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.420+0000 I REPL [ReplicationExecutor] Not starting an election, since we are not electable due to: Not standing for election because I am still waiting for stepdown period to end at 2018-06-09T13:09:29.408+0000 (mask 0x20)
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.481+0000 I REPL [ReplicationExecutor] Member mon01:27000 is now in state SECONDARY
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.584+0000 I REPL [ReplicationExecutor] Not starting an election, since we are not electable due to: Not standing for election because I am still waiting for stepdown period to end at 2018-06-09T13:09:29.408+0000 (mask 0x20)
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.584+0000 I REPL [ReplicationExecutor] Member mon02:27000 is now in state PRIMARY
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.663+0000 I REPL [replexec-31] Member mon02:27000 is now in state PRIMARY
# 2018-06-15T03:52:43.817+0000 I REPL [SyncSourceFeedback] SyncSourceFeedback error sending update to mon01:27000: InvalidSyncSource: Sync source was cleared. Was mon01:27000
# 2018-06-15T03:52:45.795+0000 I REPL [rsBackgroundSync] sync source candidate: mon02:27000
rs.isMaster().me
// mon02:27000
// rs0:PRIMARY>
// on the new primary
var conf = rs.conf()
conf.settings.electionTimeoutMillis=10000
/*
rs.reconfig(conf)
{
"ok": 1,
"operationTime": Timestamp(1529034252, 1),
"$clusterTime": {
"clusterTime": Timestamp(1529034252, 1),
"signature": {
"hash": BinData(0, "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA="),
"keyId": NumberLong(0)
}
}
}
*/
Although the MongoDB database application is highly available for reads from secondaries during the elections, the database is not available for writes until a Primary is elected. So it is important to ensure the primary is available sooner than later to meet your SLA for writes.