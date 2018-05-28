Mastering MongoDB - Introducing multi-document transactions in v4.0

Coronavirus Data Sources [CONTRIBUTE]
Support for transactions in MongoDB has been something long desired by many. With MongoDB v4.0, the wait is now over. Welcome to multi-document transactions for replica sets.
curl -O https://downloads.mongodb.com/osx/mongodb-osx-x86_64-enterprise-4.0.0-rc0.tgz
tar -xvzf mongodb-osx-x86_64-enterprise-4.0.0-rc0.tgz
rm mongodb-osx-x86_64-enterprise-4.0.0-rc0.tgz
mv mongodb-osx-x86_64-enterprise-4.0.0-rc0 v4.0.0-rc0
mkdir data
v4.0.0-rc0/bin/mongod --dbpath data --logpath data/mongod.log --fork --replSet rs0 --port 38000
v4.0.0-rc0/bin/mongo --port 38000 --eval "rs.initiate()"
// v4.0.0-rc0/bin/mongo --port 38000
// ****************************************************
// On a sample person collection with two documents _id 1, 2
// Insert new document, _id 3, inside session1 scope
// Understand how the find operation on these scopes change
// from startTransaction to commitTransaction
// ****************************************************
// drop and recreate person collection with 2 documents _id 1, 2
use test;
db.person.drop();
db.person.insert({"_id": 1, "fname": "fname-1", "lname": "lname-1"});
db.person.insert({"_id": 2, "fname": "fname-2", "lname": "lname-2"});
// create session1 and a collection object using session1 and start a transaction on it
var session1 = db.getMongo().startSession();
var session1PersonColl = session1.getDatabase('test').getCollection('person');
session1.startTransaction({readConcern: {level: 'snapshot'}, writeConcern: {w: 'majority'}});
// insert a document _id 3, inside a transaction/session1
session1PersonColl.insert({"_id": 3, "fname": "fname-3", "lname": "lname-3"});
// WriteResult({ "nInserted" : 1 })
// find the documents from collection and session1
db.person.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
// notice that the insert on session1 is only visible to it.
session1PersonColl.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
// { "_id" : 3, "fname" : "fname-3", "lname" : "lname-3" }
// commit and end the session
session1.commitTransaction()
session1.endSession()
// show the documents after committing the transaction
db.person.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
// { "_id" : 3, "fname" : "fname-3", "lname" : "lname-3" }
// v4.0.0-rc0/bin/mongo --port 38000
// ****************************************************
// On a sample person collection with two documents _id 1, 2
// Insert new document, _id 3, inside session1 scope
// Understand how the find operation on these scopes change
// from startTransaction to abortTransaction
// ****************************************************
// drop and recreate person collection with 2 documents _id 1, 2
use test;
db.person.drop();
db.person.insert({"_id": 1, "fname": "fname-1", "lname": "lname-1"});
db.person.insert({"_id": 2, "fname": "fname-2", "lname": "lname-2"});
// create session1 and a collection object using session1 and start a transaction on it
var session1 = db.getMongo().startSession();
var session1PersonColl = session1.getDatabase('test').getCollection('person');
session1.startTransaction({readConcern: {level: 'snapshot'}, writeConcern: {w: 'majority'}});
// insert a document _id 3, inside a transaction/session1
session1PersonColl.insert({"_id": 3, "fname": "fname-3", "lname": "lname-3"});
// WriteResult({ "nInserted" : 1 })
// find the documents from collection and session1
db.person.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
session1PersonColl.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
// { "_id" : 3, "fname" : "fname-3", "lname" : "lname-3" }
// commit and end the session
session1.abortTransaction()
session1.endSession()
// show the documents after aborting the transaction
db.person.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
// v4.0.0-rc0/bin/mongo --port 38000
// ****************************************************
// On a sample person collection with two documents _id 1, 2
// Insert new document, _id 3, inside session1 scope
// Update a document, _id 1, in session2 scope
// Delete a document, _id 2, directly on collection
// Understand how the find operation on these scopes change
// from beginning of transaction till after commit
// ****************************************************
// drop and recreate person collection with 2 documents _id 1, 2
use test;
db.person.drop();
db.person.insert({"_id": 1, "fname": "fname-1", "lname": "lname-1"});
db.person.insert({"_id": 2, "fname": "fname-2", "lname": "lname-2"});
// create session1 and a collection object using session1 and start a transaction on it
var session1 = db.getMongo().startSession();
var session1PersonColl = session1.getDatabase('test').getCollection('person');
session1.startTransaction({readConcern: {level: 'snapshot'}, writeConcern: {w: 'majority'}});
// create session2 and a collection object using session2 and start a transaction on it
var session2 = db.getMongo().startSession();
var session2PersonColl = session2.getDatabase('test').getCollection('person');
session2.startTransaction({readConcern: {level: 'snapshot'}, writeConcern: {w: 'majority'}});
// The find operations on all collections inside/outside transactions show same data
db.person.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
session1PersonColl.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
session2PersonColl.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
// insert a document _id 3, inside a transaction/session1
session1PersonColl.insert({"_id": 3, "fname": "fname-3", "lname": "lname-3"});
// WriteResult({ "nInserted" : 1 })
// update a document _id 1, inside transaction/session2
session2PersonColl.updateOne({"_id": 1}, {"$set": {"fname": "fname-1U", "lname": "lname-1U"}} );
// { "acknowledged" : true, "matchedCount" : 1, "modifiedCount" : 1 }
// delete a new document directly on the collection
db.person.deleteOne({"_id": 2});
// { "acknowledged" : true, "deletedCount" : 1 }
// The find operations on all collections inside/outside transactions show different set of data
// notice that all the uncommitted data changes inserts/updates are not visible on db.person
db.person.find();
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// notice that the insert on session1 is only visible to it.
// the delete operation is not visible to session1
session1PersonColl.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
// { "_id" : 3, "fname" : "fname-3", "lname" : "lname-3" }
// notice that the update on session2 is only visible to it.
// the delete operation is not visible to session2
session2PersonColl.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1U", "lname" : "lname-1U" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
// commit and end the session1 and session2
session1.commitTransaction()
session1.endSession()
session2.commitTransaction()
session2.endSession()
// The find operation on the collection now shows committed changes
db.person.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1U", "lname" : "lname-1U" }
// { "_id" : 3, "fname" : "fname-3", "lname" : "lname-3" }
// v4.0.0-rc0/bin/mongo --port 38000
// ****************************************************
// On a sample person collection with two documents _id 1, 2
// Update a document, _id 1, in session1 scope
// Delete a document, _id 2, in session1 scope
// Delete a document, _id 2, in session2 scope
// Understand how the find operation on these scopes change
// ****************************************************
// drop and recreate person collection with 2 documents _id 1, 2
use test;
db.person.drop();
db.person.insert({"_id": 1, "fname": "fname-1", "lname": "lname-1"});
db.person.insert({"_id": 2, "fname": "fname-2", "lname": "lname-2"});
// create session1 and a collection object using session1 and start a transaction on it
var session1 = db.getMongo().startSession();
var session1PersonColl = session1.getDatabase('test').getCollection('person');
session1.startTransaction({readConcern: {level: 'snapshot'}, writeConcern: {w: 'majority'}});
// create session2 and a collection object using session2 and start a transaction on it
var session2 = db.getMongo().startSession();
var session2PersonColl = session2.getDatabase('test').getCollection('person');
session2.startTransaction({readConcern: {level: 'snapshot'}, writeConcern: {w: 'majority'}});
// The find operations on all collections inside/outside transactions show same data
db.person.find()
session1PersonColl.find()
session2PersonColl.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
// update a document _id 1, inside a transaction/session1
session1PersonColl.updateOne({"_id": 1}, {"$set": {"fname": "fname-1U", "lname": "lname-1U"}} );
// { "acknowledged" : true, "matchedCount" : 1, "modifiedCount" : 1 }
// delete a document _id 2, inside a transaction/session1
session1PersonColl.deleteOne({"_id": 2});
// { "acknowledged" : true, "deletedCount" : 1 }
// The find operation on session1 shows modified _id 1 and no _id 2
session1PersonColl.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1U", "lname" : "lname-1U" }
// The find operation on session2 shows unmodified _id 1 and _id 2
session2PersonColl.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
// The delete _id 2 operation inside transaction/session2 would result
// in WriteConflict and session2 transaction being aborted
session2PersonColl.deleteOne({"_id": 2});
// 2018-05-28T08:59:04.545-0500 E QUERY [js] WriteCommandError: WriteConflict :
// WriteCommandError({
// "errorLabels" : [
// "TransientTransactionError"
// ],
// "operationTime" : Timestamp(1527515941, 1),
// "ok" : 0,
// "errmsg" : "WriteConflict",
// "code" : 112,
// "codeName" : "WriteConflict",
// "$clusterTime" : {
// "clusterTime" : Timestamp(1527515941, 1),
// "signature" : {
// "hash" : BinData(0,"AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA="),
// "keyId" : NumberLong(0)
// }
// }
// })
// WriteCommandError@src/mongo/shell/bulk_api.js:420:48
// Bulk/executeBatch@src/mongo/shell/bulk_api.js:902:1
// Bulk/this.execute@src/mongo/shell/bulk_api.js:1150:21
// DBCollection.prototype.deleteOne@src/mongo/shell/crud_api.js:363:17
// @(shell):1:1
// The find operation on collection shows unmodified _id 1 and no _id 2
db.person.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
// The find operation on session1's collection shows modified _id 1 and no _id 2
session1PersonColl.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1U", "lname" : "lname-1U" }
// abort and end the session1 and session2
session1.abortTransaction()
session1.endSession()
session2.abortTransaction()
session2.endSession()
// The find operation on the collection now shows committed changes
db.person.find()
// { "_id" : 1, "fname" : "fname-1", "lname" : "lname-1" }
// { "_id" : 2, "fname" : "fname-2", "lname" : "lname-2" }
"Just because you now have support for transactions, you must not design the data model around 3rd normal form. You must always have an effective MongoDB schema design to ensure your application is highly performant.