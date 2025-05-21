Modified BGPLVM: Matching scVI Performance in scRNA-seq

by Amortize May 21st, 2025
Our improved BGPLVM achieves significant performance gains over standard models and is comparable to scVI and LDVAE for dimensionality reduction in scRNA-seq data.
Modified BGPLVM: Matching scVI Performance in scRNA-seq
Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Amortize HackerNoon profile picture
Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Background

2.1 Amortized Stochastic Variational Bayesian GPLVM

2.2 Encoding Domain Knowledge through Kernels

3. Our Model and Pre-Processing and Likelihood

3.2 Encoder

4. Results and Discussion and 4.1 Each Component is Crucial to Modifies Model Performance

4.2 Modified Model achieves Significant Improvements over Standard Bayesian GPLVM and is Comparable to SCVI

4.3 Consistency of Latent Space with Biological Factors

4. Conclusion, Acknowledgement, and References

A. Baseline Models

B. Experiment Details

C. Latent Space Metrics

D. Detailed Metrics

4.2 MODIFIED MODEL ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS OVER STANDARD BAYESIAN GPLVM AND IS COMPARABLE TO SCVI

We compare our proposed model with three benchmark models: OBGPLVM, the current state-ofthe-art scVI (Lopez et al., 2018) (Appendix A.1), and a simplified scVI model with a linear decoder (LDVAE) (Svensson et al., 2020) (Appendix A.2) on the synthetic dataset and a real-world COVID19 dataset (Stephenson et al., 2021). The UMAP plots for the COVID dataset are presented in Figure 3 and the detailed latent space metrics and UMAP plots are given in Appendix D.


Based on the UMAP visualizations, we observe that for both the simulated and COVID datasets, the modified BGPLVM achieves more visually separated cell types and mixed batches compared to the standard Bayesian GPLVM. The model also achieves visually comparable visualizations to scVI and LDVAE (Figures 7 and 3). While the modified model may not achieve better performance when compared to scVI and LDVAE, the GPLVM offers a more intuitive way to encode prior domain knowledge, and exploring such kernels and likelihoods more tailored to specific datasets are left for future work.


Figure 3: UMAPs generated from the latent spaces of four models: an implementation of the original BGPLVM, the modified BGPLVM for scRNA-seq data, scVI, and a linear decoder scVI (LDVAE) for the COVID data set. The top row is color/shaded by cell type and the bottom by batch.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Sarah Zhao, Department of Statistics, Stanford University, ([email protected]);

(2) Aditya Ravuri, Department of Computer Science, University of Cambridge ([email protected]);

(3) Vidhi Lalchand, Eric and Wendy Schmidt Center, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard ([email protected]);

(4) Neil D. Lawrence, Department of Computer Science, University of Cambridge ([email protected]).


About Author

Amortize HackerNoon profile picture
Amortize
Spreading costs over time, breaking down big payments into smaller bits, managing debt and assets.
Read my storiesAbout @amortize

