Mobile Keys: Visiting Made Easy

Faustino Fernandez is the founder and CEO of STAYmyway, a technology-based company born in Murcia in 2014. The startup is committed to digitizing the hospitality industry and automating daily operations, especially check-in and check-out, of hotels and tourist apartments. Fernandez: "Our solutions optimize time and costs while providing an excellent and flexible stay to the guest" The company's technology can convert almost any traditional lock into a digital lock in a few minutes. It is compatible with most lock manufacturers on the market without the need to change them.