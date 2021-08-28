Mobile Keys: Visiting Made Easy

Search icon
Faustino Fernandez is the founder and CEO of STAYmyway, a technology-based company born in Murcia in 2014. The startup is committed to digitizing the hospitality industry and automating daily operations, especially check-in and check-out, of hotels and tourist apartments. Fernandez: "Our solutions optimize time and costs while providing an excellent and flexible stay to the guest" The company's technology can convert almost any traditional lock into a digital lock in a few minutes. It is compatible with most lock manufacturers on the market without the need to change them.
STAYmyway Hacker Noon profile picture

@myris
STAYmyway

Mobile Key: Security and Flexibility for your guests. STAYmyway is the global solution for the hospitality industry.

#startups-of-the-year#hospitality-tech#travel-technology#hospitality#mobile-key-systems#mobile-key#smart-lock#good-company
