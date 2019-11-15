Mobile Application Development Trends In 2020

Technology is changing our way of life. Mobile applications have a particular impact on this. Some facilitate daily activities (reminders, calling an ambulance or simply ordering coffee), while others simply help to kill time (if there is free time at all). But without all of them, it’s hard to imagine today's existence.

A mobile app is a culture we're used to. Their development was not a bubble, like Bitcoin. Also, this is not a temporary trend, doomed to exhaustion, like the iPhone battery running on iOS 11.

With the start of 5G testing, the field of mobile application development will go through many changes. The implementation of new technologies will change development methods. In other words, 2020 will bring many new trends in all areas, including the creation of mobile applications.

Cloud Storage Development

Ordinary users do not always need a cloud. It is used quite rarely to store the most valuable data. But it is surprising that some large corporations still use traditional servers to provide their infrastructure. Hosting local servers has become slow in the modern era.

Cloud integration allows you to run several large-scale servers at the same time without loss in speed. Other features:

cost reduction;

increased efficiency;

better security;

more productive applications

The inclusion of the cloud in the company's servers is becoming more affordable. Mobile applications expand their functionality and capabilities, the ability to synchronize with other devices. Therefore, they are becoming more and more demanding.

Against this background, it is expected that in 2020 cloud integration will become part of the development of mobile applications.

Mobile Wallets & Payment Gateways

Plastic cards at one time almost completely replaced cash (with the exception of small payments). But very quickly they were replaced by calculations with mobile phones. Apple Pay and Google Pay are two technologies that surprise no one today. They allow you to pay for purchases much faster and also eliminate the need to carry a bunch of cards.

But payment services have reached a new level. Today, people often use not only cash or bank cards, but also electronic wallets like Payer, as well as cryptocurrencies. If in England Bitcoin payment is still in doubt, then in the USA or Japan this method is not new.

Therefore, many companies today are already starting to create applications, introducing alternative payment methods into them. Also, mobile wallets are developed, based on key payment methods. Their main advantage is an increased level of security compared to mobile banking. People like to have alternatives when making digital payments.

Augmented Reality

A few years ago, only films could reflect the possibilities of augmented reality. Although in the minds of directors she was born a very long time ago. What is it worth displaying data about a person through the eyes of the Terminator.

Today, augmented reality is increasingly embracing our lives. For example, applications have been developed to help repair a car. So, instead of conducting diagnostics using a computer, it is enough to synchronize the smartphone with the car and run the application. When you point the camera at the engine, the following data will be displayed on the screen:

The fluid residue (oil, brake, etc.);

The temperature under the hood;

The critical condition of individual vehicle components;

Key breakdown.

Thus, the driver has the opportunity to find out the causes of the malfunction even before visiting the car service. This will help to cope with the breakdown without outside help. If there are no such skills, then the driver will save time on studying the causes of a car breakdown.

The implementation of augmented reality in the development of mobile applications has many variations. Information about the nearest establishments, data about each person (exclusively for law enforcement agencies), the least busy roads and much more can be transmitted using this technology.

“On-Demand” Applications

One of the main trends of UX developments is the improvement of technology for obtaining custom services. Catastrophically not enough time to make a call to order a car or book a table. In addition, this method does not allow you to instantly find out about available seats or prices. For all this, it is necessary to ask separate questions and wait until the manager checks the information.

Thus, companies are working on the creation of mobile applications "on-demand" of the client. One example that has been in operation for years is Uber. In a matter of seconds, the user can find out the duration and cost of the trip, the approximate waiting time, and even choose a travel route.

It is noteworthy that today the app has already gone through many changes. So, it effectively implements the ordering mechanism through voice commands, as well as synchronization with other devices, from laptop to Smart House.

IBeacon

This technology from Apple is slowly but surely gaining popularity in marketing. First, it opens up new opportunities for marketers. Secondly, it removes the burden from consumers. What is iBeacon?

These are beacons that communicate with wireless devices through a remote connection. When establishing a connection, a small push notification with the specified information is received on the phone.

For example, in a clothing store selling the last collection of shoes. The buyer does not always pay attention to banners, so he passes by. As soon as a person passes by, the sensor will contact the device and give him the appropriate message.

This technology is not new, but because of its imperfection, it did not have much popularity. But due to the development of the Internet of things and the improvement of iBeacon itself, it will have a big impact on the development of mobile applications.

The problem is that Beacon cannot contact the device itself. He finds a connection with a specific application that responds to the sensors of this technology. Since this is a good step in the development of marketing, many companies will develop applications taking into account the reaction to iBeacon.

Chatbot Integration

Chatbots are one example of the effective implementation of artificial intelligence. According to Statista, the global market for this technology will reach $ 1.2 billion in 2025. Today, this figure is approximately 500 million dollars. Thus, we see that chatbots are almost an integral part of digital reality.

Previously, you could see how chatbots are implemented on websites. For a long time, the technology was awkward, since it works on the principle of a neural network. That is, she needs time to study user behavior.

Today, chatbots have replaced customer support on many websites. They provide detailed information for a shorter period. What’s important, chatbots work 24/7. Thus, even if the user is in the opposite time zone of the website itself, he will be able to get the result instantly.

Mobile applications have also undergone the development of chatbots. First of all, this concerns trading applications, which the user often could not figure out and was forced to visit the site to purchase goods. In addition, they are implemented in the previously mentioned mobile wallets.

Each year, they will increasingly act as virtual assistants in mobile applications. Thanks to the progress of AI, the integration of chatbots has become much easier. This technology is a new page in the field of self-service, which today is preferred by 50% of customers.

Conclusion

In the coming years, we will see that more advanced technologies will be used in mobile applications to create a more exciting and secure user experience. Businesses will continue to improve mobile apps, with a focus on streamlining operations and improving customer service, cause more and more people will use smartphones to do everyday tasks.

Mobile app development is important for any company that wants to stay competitive. Compliance with development trends is an integral part of improving the quality of interaction with customers.

We cannot say with absolute certainty that smartphones are the future. It is not known what they can come up with in a month. But today, these devices occupy the lion's share of our time in any field. Therefore, the trends in the development of mobile applications play one of the key roles in promoting companies and optimizing simple daily activities.

