ML Essentials: Top 10 Lists Every Data Scientist Should Know

Data Science is no doubt the "sexiest" career path of the 21st century, made up of people with strong intellectual curiosity and technical expertise to dig out valuable insights from humongous volumes of data. This helps firms add value by improving their productivity, unlocking insights for better decision making and profit gains, just to mention a few. The knowledge of Data Science is desirable and useful across various industries.

The journey of a Data Scientist is full of twists and turns that will mold you. However, it is not these twists and turns that molds, rather how you handle the ones thrown at you. Many of these challenges can be prevented or minimized by having a foreknowledge of the right tool kits before kickstarting the journey or maneuvering your way in the journey of being a successful data scientist.

This article provides you with this key information needed so you can spend your time efficiently and navigate a data science career path smartly. Hence, a guide to help you find your way through the Data Science maze.

Top ✔️ 10 Websites for Data Science

Analytics Vidhya Kaggle Coursera Udacity Datacamp EdX Udemy KDNuggets R-bloggers Khan Academy

Top ✔️ 10 Skills for Data Science

Probability & Statistics Linear Algebra Python R SQL Tableau/Power BI AWS/Azure Spark Excel DevOps

Top ✔️ 10 Algorithms for Data Science

Linear Regression Logistics Regression K-means Clustering PCA Support Vector Machine Decision Tree Random Forest Gradient Boosting Machines Naïve Bayes Classifier Artificial Neural Networks

Top ✔️ 10 Data Science Roles

Data Scientist Decision Maker Analyst ETL Engineer Machine Learning Engineer Data Engineer Analytics Manager Tableau Developer Researcher BI Analyst

Top ✔️ 10 Data Science Experts to follow on LinkedIn

Bernard Marr DJ Patil Francesca Lazzeri, PhD Carla Gentry Dennis R. Mortensen Andrew Ng Gregory Piatetsky-Shapiro Tom Davenport Randy Lao ️ NABIH IBRAHIM BAWAZIR

Top ✔️ 10 Python Libraries for Data Science

Pandas Numpy Scikit-Learn Keras PyTorch LightGBM Matplotlib SciPy Theano TensorFlow

Top ✔️ 10 Industries for Data Science

Technology Finance Retail Telecom Healthcare & Pharma Manufacturing Automotive Cybersecurity Energy Utilities

Top ✔️ 10 Data Science-related Hashtags to follow on LinkedIn and to also use for engaging posts

#innovation #technology #bigdata #businessintelligence #analytics #datamining #data #artificialintelligence #machinelearning #datascience

Top ✔️ 10 Data Science groups to join on LinkedIn

Top ✔️ 10 Free Dataset sources for Data Science project

Kaggle UCI Machine Learning Repository Google Custom Dataset Search gov Reddit Quandl VisualData GitHub world Google Cloud Public Datasets

Good luck on your journey to becoming a top-notch Data Science expert that you desire to become. Nothing is impossible, believe it!

