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MiniMax-M2.5 Is an “Agentic” Monster—and It’s Gunning for Your Workflow

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byaimodels44@aimodels44

Among other things, launching AIModels.fyi ... Find the right AI model for your project - https://aimodels.fyi

February 20th, 2026
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aimodels44
    byaimodels44@aimodels44

    Among other things, launching AIModels.fyi ... Find the right AI model for your project - https://aimodels.fyi

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machine-learning#ai#minimax-m2.5#agentic-ai-model#tool-calling#parallel-tool-calls#long-context-workflows#swe-bench-verified#coding-assistant

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