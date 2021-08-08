Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoMiner Extractable Value (MEV): The Biggest Thorn in DeFi by@Ingalandia

Miner Extractable Value (MEV): The Biggest Thorn in DeFi

image
Ingamar Hacker Noon profile picture

@IngalandiaIngamar

Blockchain writer, DeFi disciple, member of Sovryn

Join Free TON Community and Participate Contests!

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Bitcoin: The Great Game by @Ingalandia
#bitcoin
What Is the Future of Remote Work? by @podcast
#remote-work
Wait, That's How Much Game Dev Costs?! by @podcast
#game-development
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
The Magic of Conversational AI: 8 Ways Chatbots are Helping Businesses by @mindtitan
#machine-learning
Agrotech: Making Agriculture Easier for Workers by @juxtathinka
#agriculture

Tags

#cryptocurrency#mev#polkadot#defi#crypto#decentralized-finance#decentralized-internet#hackernoon-top-story#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.