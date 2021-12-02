Microservices Communication with the use of Apache Kafka

The scalability, efficiency, and competitiveness of the product are determined by the strategy used. Microservices are a comparatively modern form of software system structure. The microservices design focuses on categorizing potentially huge and unwieldy programs. Every microservice is meant to solve a certain feature and function of an application, such as logging, data search, etc. Several of these microservices work together to produce a single efficient application. Using Apache Kafka for Microservices Communication is a considerably different choice since it is a message broker. So learn here how to set up communication between microservices with Apache Kafka.