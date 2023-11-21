Meta's Guide for Growing Engagement—Step 1: Exploit Young Users

Too Long; Didn't Read

In a Colorado Consumer Protection Act violation case, Meta is accused of knowingly and recklessly engaging in unfair, deceptive, and harmful practices. The lawsuit alleges that Meta deliberately misled consumers about the mental and physical harms suffered by young users, exploiting vulnerabilities for financial gain. Meta's actions, deemed immoral and unethical, are said to cause substantial, unavoidable harm to consumers, especially young users, constituting separate violations of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.