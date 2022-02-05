MetaBlaze is Bringing High Yield Rewards and Deflation to the Metaverse on Binance Smart Chain

MetaBlaze is developing a play-to-earn Role Playing Game (RPG) comprised of worlds based mystical NFT characters that will fight battles in the metaverse with gaming based utility tokens. The game will take place in a stunning 3D World, where players and nonplayers alike can buy, sell, and rent land parcels and collect taxes for its use, creating a lucrative earning opportunity. Users can not only control the land inside each realm, but users can also own the NFT creatures. The MetaRoyal NFT will be made accessible to early project supporters during the first presale period - phase one.

Gaming and Metaverse on the Binance Smart Chain

The financial, virtual, and physical worlds are all becoming more intertwined. At the push of a button, the technologies we use to control our lives allow us access to practically everything we desire. This has also affected the crypto industry. NFTs, blockchain games, and crypto payments are no longer exclusive to crypto enthusiasts. As part of a growing metaverse, they’re now all readily accessible.





Users can control the land inside each realm and own the NFT creatures. Each NFT is a piece of art, hand-sculpted and then painted for a genuinely gorgeous and high-quality appearance. The MetaRoyal NFT will be accessible to early project supporters during the first presale period - phase one. On OpenSea, just 200 of these NFTs will be produced. The MetaRoyal Club is an invitation-only membership programme that earns royalties every time one of our NFTs is resold on the open market. It will also release a unique NFT collection of 10,000 Goblins during the token presale’s second round. These NFTs will be minted on OpenSea and will be an essential component of our entire offering, as well as your collecting portfolio. Each quarter, we will continue to provide new unique NFT magical creature collections.





Gaming and the rise of Metaverse





The metaverse is a notion for an online, 3D, virtual realm that connects individuals from all walks of life. It would link many platforms, similar to connecting several websites using a single browser.





The idea was created in Neal Stephenson’s science-fiction book Snow Crash. While the concept of a metaverse was initially considered science fiction, it now seems that it may become a reality.





Augmented reality will power the metaverse, with each user managing a character or avatar. Take a mixed reality meeting in your virtual workplace with an Oculus VR headset, complete work and relax in a blockchain-based game, and then manage your crypto portfolio and money all from inside the metaverse.





Some characteristics of the metaverse may already be seen in virtual video game environments. Games like Second Life and Fortnite and work socialising tools like Gather.town bring many aspects of our life together in virtual environments. These applications aren’t quite the same as the metaverse, but they’re close. The metaverse does not yet exist.





The metaverse will incorporate economy, digital identities, decentralised government, and other applications, in addition to games and social media. Even today, user-created valued objects and currencies aid in developing a single, unified metaverse. These characteristics make blockchain a viable candidate for powering this future technology.

How does Yield farming work on Binance Smart Chain?

Yield farming is a method of generating extra cryptocurrency with your existing cryptocurrency. It entails lending your money to others through smart contracts and computer programs. You get fees in the form of cryptocurrency in exchange for your services.





Yield farmers that want to increase their yield will use more complex techniques. They constantly shift their cryptos between multiple loan platforms to optimise their gains. They’ll also keep the top yield farming practices a closely guarded secret. Why? The more individuals are aware of a technique, the less successful it is likely to be. Yield farming is the wild west of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), with farmers competing for the greatest yields to farm.





The link between Metaverse and Crypto

Gaming offers the 3D part of the metaverse, but it falls short of meeting all requirements for a virtual universe that can include all areas of life. Other essential components, like digital evidence of ownership, value transfer, governance, and accessibility, may be provided by crypto. But what precisely do these terms imply?





If we work, interact, and even buy virtual objects in the metaverse in the future, we’ll need a safe mechanism to prove ownership. We must also feel secure while moving these objects and money across the metaverse. Finally, if the metaverse becomes such an essential part of our lives, we will want to participate in the decision-making process.





Art, Crypto and Metaverse

Although several video games already have rudimentary solutions, many creators employ crypto and blockchain as superior alternatives. While video game creation is more controlled, blockchain enables a decentralised and transparent approach to dealing with the issues. Blockchain engineers are influenced by the video game industry as well. In Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and GameFi, gamification is widespread. There seem to be enough commonalities between the two worlds in the future for them to become even more interwoven. The following are the fundamental properties of blockchain that make it suitable for the metaverse:





Digital evidence of ownership: If you have a wallet and access to your private keys, you can instantaneously verify ownership of a blockchain activity or asset. To demonstrate responsibility, you might, for example, present an exact transcript of your transactions on the blockchain while at work. A wallet is one of the safest and most reliable ways to create a digital identity and provide evidence of ownership.



Digital collectibility: We can prove that an object is original and unique, just as we can show who owns it. This is critical for a metaverse that wants to include more real-world activity. We can make items that are 100 percent unique and can never be duplicated or fabricated using NFTs. A blockchain may also be used to represent tangible property ownership.



Value transfer: A metaverse will need a safe transfer method that consumers can trust. Multiplayer game in-game currency are less secure than crypto on a blockchain. Users will want a dependable currency if they spend a significant amount of time in the metaverse and even make money there.



Governance: Users should determine the rules that govern their interactions with the metaverse. We may vote in corporations and elect presidents and governments in the real world. Fair governance will be required in the metaverse, and blockchain is already a proven method.



Accessibility: Anyone in the world may create a wallet on public blockchains. Unlike a bank account, you do not need to pay any money or disclose any information. As a result, it’s one of the easiest methods to handle funds and a digital identity online.



While a unified metaverse is likely a long way off, we can already identify trends that might lead to its establishment. Another sci-fi use for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies seems to be in the works. It’s unclear if we’ll ever really arrive at a metaverse. However, we may already participate in metaverse-like initiatives and continue to incorporate blockchain into our everyday lives in the meanwhile.





