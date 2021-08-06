Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoMerging the Physical with the Virtual in the Metaverse by@metapunk

Merging the Physical with the Virtual in the Metaverse

image
metapunk Hacker Noon profile picture

@metapunkmetapunk

All futures need a movement and identity.

Sandbox Gaming

Join the Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
An Intro to Metaverse Venture Capital by @metapunk
#gaming-metaverse
What Gaming Means to Gen-Z by @lomitpatel
#gen-z
Building a High-Performance Platform on AWS to Support Real-Time Gaming Services Using Presto and Al by @bin-fan
#aws
My Experience with Blockchain in Decentralized Gaming by @xolam
#gaming-metaverse
The Walking Dead Shuffles its Way Into The Metaverse by @tearaven
#the-walking-dead
Future of Ownership: Dystopian or Utopian? by @amirreza1asadi
#future-trends

Tags

#gaming-metaverse#the-sandbox-game#metaverse#nft#nfts#virtual-reality#vr#non-fungible-tokens
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.