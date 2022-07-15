Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Coming in 2023

0 Capcom has officially announced a new game collection that is sure to delight hardcore fans of the iconic Mega Man franchise. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is a compilation of all 10 Mega Man Battle Network Games. It's due out on consoles and PC via Steam in 2023.

Capcom has officially announced a new game collection that is sure to delight hardcore fans of the iconic Mega Man franchise. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is a compilation of all 10 Mega Man Battle Network Games. It's due out on consoles and PC via Steam in 2023.

This Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is going to upload all 10 Battle Network titles, including new graphic filters and additional bonus content to current game consoles, including Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Fans will be able to buy all 10 games as a single collection or as part of two separate digital volumes. Here's the full list of games for the collection:

Mega Man Battle Network Mega Man Battle Network 2 Mega Man Battle Network 3 White Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

MEGA MAN BATTLE NETWORK LEGACY COLLECTION FEATURES EVERY BATTLE NETWORK GAME IN ONE SINGLE RELEASE

The Battle Network games are set in the near future in the interconnected world of Net Society, which needs computer programs called Network Navigators to manage everything from regular appliances to city power grids. However, the digital age has also brought a wave of cybercrime that erodes all levels of society.

Players take on the role of Lan Hikari using their PErsonal Terminal or PET and his NetNavi, MegaMan.EXE to confront cybercriminals and put a stop to them. Players will control Mega Man.EXE as he explores the NET, takes part in grid-based combat, and uses Battle Chips to gain new powerful abilities to destroy sinister computer viruses.

In terms of new features, the Legacy Collection has optional high-resolution filters that will enable players to enjoy smoother, less pixelated visuals. The filters can be turned on or off at any time. The collection also includes 1,000 pieces of concept art, character sketches, and illustrations in the Collection's Gallery. There will also be a Mystery Data section that will have exclusive illustrations from past events and images of licensed goods from this era of Mega Man video games. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy the Music Player, with more than 180 tracks from all 10 games.

More details on the 2023 release for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will be revealed later on. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

0