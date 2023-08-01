Meet Vibranium Finance: The First Multi-chain Interest-Bearing Stablecoin LSDfi Project
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is abuzz with excitement as Vibranium, a hard fork of the innovative Lybra Finance project, emerges on the scene.
Boasting a groundbreaking LSDfi (Liquid Staking Derivatives Finance) model, Vibranium aims to revolutionize the DeFi industry by introducing a new paradigm that offers passive income stability and a host of upgraded features from the Lybra Protocol.