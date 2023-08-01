Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Meet Vibranium Finance: The First Multi-chain Interest-Bearing Stablecoin LSDfi Projectby@zexprwire

    Meet Vibranium Finance: The First Multi-chain Interest-Bearing Stablecoin LSDfi Project

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is abuzz with excitement as Vibranium, a hard fork of the innovative Lybra Finance project, emerges on the scene. Boasting a groundbreaking LSDfi (Liquid Staking Derivatives Finance) model, Vibranium aims to revolutionize the DeFi industry by introducing a new paradigm that offers passive income stability and a host of upgraded features from the Lybra Protocol.
    featured image - Meet Vibranium Finance: The First Multi-chain Interest-Bearing Stablecoin LSDfi Project
    vibranium via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories#vibranium-finance#multi-chain
    ZEX MEDIA HackerNoon profile picture

    @zexprwire

    ZEX MEDIA

    Receive Stories from @zexprwire

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    XAct Token Debuts on DIFX's Official Crypto Launchpad
    Published at Mar 30, 2023 by zexprwire #crypto
    Article Thumbnail
    Security for Blockchain with KuCoin and Hacken
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by kcc #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    Shadow IT Explained: A Comprehensive Guide [with Statistics]
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by uniqkey #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Unlocking the Polygon Universe: Kresus Unveils Revolutionary Dapp Marketplace
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by IshanOnTech #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Giants Planet: World’s First Phygital Economy Is Set To Launch Its Flagship Free Mint Collection
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by giantsplanet #gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    Maximizing Efficiency: Harnessing AI in Process-Led Businesses
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by bramatwhale #artificial-intelligence
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa