Meet the Writer: Mikhail Kirilin Did 12 Hours of Research for His Latest Piece

Mikhail Kirilin is a Russian PR writer who has been involved in PR, editorial and communications in one way or another for the past 7 years. He is currently working with one of the largest fintech companies in Cyprus, Limassol. A day, even without copywriting, he writes about 28,000 characters. He has a non-tech-related hobby of choice: reading science fiction, playing video games, listening to hip-hop and listening to jazz-influenced hip hop.