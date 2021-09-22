Search icon
Meet the Writer: Mikhail Kirilin Did 12 Hours of Research for His Latest Piece

Mikhail Kirilin is a Russian PR writer who has been involved in PR, editorial and communications in one way or another for the past 7 years. He is currently working with one of the largest fintech companies in Cyprus, Limassol. A day, even without copywriting, he writes about 28,000 characters. He has a non-tech-related hobby of choice: reading science fiction, playing video games, listening to hip-hop and listening to jazz-influenced hip hop.
@mikhailkirilin
Mikhail Kirilin

Copywriter, community manager, editor. Interested in fintech, investing, fund management.

