Meet the Writer: Michael Brooks, Founder/CEO at goLance by@michael-brooks

Meet the Writer: Michael Brooks, Founder/CEO at goLance

My name is Michael Brooks, and I am the CEO and founder of goLance (company), an award-winning online freelance marketplace with more than $82 million in payouts (and growing). I work from anywhere without a physical office and rely entirely upon global freelance talent. I have helped businesses succeed by developing superior electronic payment platforms and generating optimal growth through digital marketing. I have been a speaker at major global conferences on freelancing, remote work, digital currency, CRM automation, e-commerce, and other topics.
Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

