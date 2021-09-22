Meet the Writer: Matt Sokola on Helping People Feel Less Lonely on their Programming Journey

Search icon
Matt Sokola is a Senior Software Engineer and an expat for 8+ years. He started a new job for a distributed remote-first company from the blockchain field, and trying to live in two different cities in the same time - Warsaw and Abu Dhabi. In his free time, he’s growing his YouTube channel that helps developers to become even better developers. The most of his stories are unpopular but I always hope there is a person that really needed to read my story. I write to make people feel less lost and lonely in their programming journey.
Matt Sokola

@msokola
Matt Sokola

Senior Software Engineer based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

