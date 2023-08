Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Adam Boudjemaa, Blockchain Tech Lead

Too Long; Didn't Read Adam Boudjemaa is a senior writer at HackerNoon. He has been writing about blockchain since 2015. He is currently working on the development of ERC-6960 and ERC-3643, both RWA standards. He also writes about the technical side of EVM and Solidity. He shares some writing tips with the community.