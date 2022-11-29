Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Michael Faith Loves Playing Chess

So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to introduce myself and what I do. Gif Source: Giphy I’m an editor and a content writer specializing in tech-related topics. I've spent the last year assisting businesses with content curation, special projects, brand awareness, and copy editing. I've written over 150 published articles on blockchain, artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and the history of technology (dating from the 17th century to the 21st century). I've been spending my days for the past few years honing my knowledge of history and technology. I also enjoy learning about anthropology, geopolitics, and the nature of intelligence - all of which are quite useful in our modern world. Okay, and philosophy as well. I've been listening to Lex Fridman and Naval (already finished Naval) podcasts and taking notes on how to make my body and mind more efficient. Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about? My latest HackerNoon top story was “ ”. Reconceiving Education with the Metaverse It is based on my observations of the current relationship between technology apps and our educational system. The metaverse is emerging; it will soon be as ubiquitous as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook (now Meta). As technology advances to create new immersive and imaginary worlds, how we educate children and prepare teachers must evolve to meet these new challenges. I explain how they can be integrated with an R&D space. Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about? I mostly write about topics related to technology in general. It can be philosophical, ideas, inventions, history, etc. My aim while writing on topics like this has always been to simplify it to the best understandable method so that a non-tech person can easily grasp and simply explain the concept behind what they are reading. The more you write, the better arguments you can create. Go ahead and try it if you believe it is simple to write down your thoughts in a clear manner. Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?) I don't think I have a writing routine per se. It's more like a "working" routine because my articles are based on extensive research that I conduct prior to writing. I have an app on my smartphone where I jot down ideas or quotes. I also carry a small notebook and pen with me so that I can write and think on paper whenever I want. Many ideas have come from simply walking down the street, looking around, and observing people, animals, and objects. I sometimes have ideas as I'm falling asleep at night. Also, I prefer to write in silence so that I can hear my own thoughts. Gif Source: Yarn Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing? My biggest challenge is the amount of time it takes to do proper research and finding the right sources that I need. Also, the time it takes to write worthwhile articles requires a lot of dedication. What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career? It's hard to say. The holy-grail for me is to reach millions of people and create value through writing. If I can do that, I'll be happy with the outcome. Of course, the more people you can reach, the better. So I suppose it would be nice to be in a position where more people could hear me. Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice? Odd, but I have a hard time watching regular movies, I only have a few favorites that I watch over and over. Most times I watch documentaries, my friends can attest to this, its odd but I derive immense pleasure in it. I also make it a point to read a biography every day. It brings me closer to events from the past. Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it? I enjoy reading and am reminded of the phrase "If you don't read, you can't write." I also enjoy listening to Celtic-flavored (Enya-style) and ethereal music. Something about these types of music is that they just pull you into another realm. Yes, I enjoy playing video games and listening to podcasts. When it comes to games, those are mostly strategic, like chess and PES. Lest I forget, I love watching football as I am a Manchester United fan. Gif Source: Reddit What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next? The lovely people of HackerNoon can expect more deep dives into technology to help them better understand the industry. What’s your opinion on HackerNoon as a platform for writers? I enjoy the platform. I appreciate the encouragement it gives contributors. I also appreciate the extensive exposure it provides for my work. Gif Source: Cool-Gifs Thanks for taking time to join our “ ” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words? Meet the writer First, I'd like to thank everyone who contributes to this platform, as well as the editors and readers. Second, a question: why are our ideas as humans limited, time-bound, and often rendered ineffective after a short period of time? I'll leave you with one quote I personally value. “Even if you are born in hell, that is a small gift from heaven.” Antony dos Santos Chao! Gif Source: Tenor