Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Marinsborg, Web Developer

HackerNoon Reporter: Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.

Hello there, I am Marinsborg, I am a web developer for more than 5 years, and I like to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT.

Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

My latest Top story was about a URL shortener. I created a complete step-by-step guide to implement it with Java and Spring Boot. It was the first post I have ever written in my life and since people liked it I decided to try to have a blog.

Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

Yes, I write about a career in programming, giving some tips and insights. I also like to create guides and tutorials on various topics that might help people. For example, this URL shortener post is a common question that beginners get in technical interviews.

Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

I come up with an idea about something interesting I can create, show or talk about. I do some research about that and I just write down those ideas. After some time I decide which idea will be the next one and think about how can I present it in the best way possible for everybody to understand it.

Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

Sometimes I am afraid that my posts are too long. I am always not sure if I explained everything or if I missed something. Sometimes I also struggle with expressing myself. Some things sound so much better in my head than they really are haha.

What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

I am pretty happy with my daily job as a web developer. But I would like that my posts get a wider reach. It does not matter if people going to like them or not, I want them to decide after they read them.

Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

Well since I am a backend developer and I never really liked to work with frontend parts of web applications, I really, really like to watch cool stuff on YouTube about things that people do with JavaScript. It is completely opposite to what I am doing in my daily job.

Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

Nothing much, I watch TV shows, play video games, and I follow NBA and chess.

What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

You will read about career tips and some helpful guides and tutorials.

Thanks for taking the time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?

To beginners: Programming is a skill like any other. It will be harder when you start but after some time you will notice the progress. Allow yourself to fail and don’t be too self-critical. It is all part of the journey. There are so many communities online that will help you. I believe in you.