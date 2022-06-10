Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Marinsborg, Web Developer

Web developer with the idea of helping others to start their programming career. I write mostly from my experience!
Hello there, I am Marinsborg, I am a web developer for more than 5 years, and I like to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT.
My latest Top story was about a URL shortener. I created a complete step-by-step guide to implement it with Java and Spring Boot. It was the first post I have ever written in my life and since people liked it I decided to try to have a blog.
Yes, I write about a career in programming, giving some tips and insights. I also like to create guides and tutorials on various topics that might help people. For example, this URL shortener post is a common question that beginners get in technical interviews.
I come up with an idea about something interesting I can create, show or talk about. I do some research about that and I just write down those ideas. After some time I decide which idea will be the next one and think about how can I present it in the best way possible for everybody to understand it.
Sometimes I am afraid that my posts are too long. I am always not sure if I explained everything or if I missed something. Sometimes I also struggle with expressing myself. Some things sound so much better in my head than they really are haha.
I am pretty happy with my daily job as a web developer. But I would like that my posts get a wider reach. It does not matter if people going to like them or not, I want them to decide after they read them.
Well since I am a backend developer and I never really liked to work with frontend parts of web applications, I really, really like to watch cool stuff on YouTube about things that people do with JavaScript. It is completely opposite to what I am doing in my daily job.
Nothing much, I watch TV shows, play video games, and I follow NBA and chess.
You will read about career tips and some helpful guides and tutorials.
To beginners: Programming is a skill like any other. It will be harder when you start but after some time you will notice the progress. Allow yourself to fail and don’t be too self-critical. It is all part of the journey. There are so many communities online that will help you. I believe in you.