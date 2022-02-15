Maria is a model and actress transitioning into artificial intelligence. Her latest Hackernoon Top story is inspired by the replicants from Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner. She wrote about how to create a human by using edited DNA, stem cells, computer simulation, and 4D bioprinting. She also wrote about what the future AGI should know about humans, how eyes became the source of human consciousness, and why Optimus, Elon Musk's humanoid, will easily beat any other AGI efforts. She says she wants to make a film about a qualia collector and his devoted AI assistant.

So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.

Heya! My name is Maria. I am a model and actress transitioning into AI.





Human intelligence has always been a grand source of fascination for me — since my teenage years, I have aspired to find a way to get close to understanding the nature of subjective experience. I have always wanted to write a film on this topic so I ended up exploring subjects such as biology, philosophy, language, genetics, and finally, artificial intelligence.

Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

My story “How to create a human in a lab” is inspired by the replicants from Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner and describes the process of synthesizing a human by using edited DNA, stem cells, computer simulation, and 4D bioprinting. I discuss the “how” of synthesizing a replicant but I still haven’t come up with any “why’s” to justify the creation of such humanoids, besides the mere sexiness of scientific discovery. What do you think?

Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

I write essays on science, love, humanity. Besides that, I enjoy writing scripts and haikus.

Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

I work on “heavy” philosophical/scientific stuff between 10 and 13. Fiction and poetry come easy in the evening. I never touch my keyboard before I check what the sky looks like and drink up my first coffee. The most insightful moments for me happen when I observe nature — I watch sunlight and plants do their casual magic. Usually, this somehow helps me find answers to difficult questions that my mind likes to challenge me with.

Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

Semantics can be hard to nail. Achieving a decent level of precision with words, making sure that what you said was what you actually meant is always a challenge, especially when writing not in your mother tongue. It is hard to accept that misinterpretation will likely take place one way or another, but I feel that letting go of the fear that your message will get lost in translation is a character-building exercise. Anxious perfectionism has proven to be more paralyzing than advancing. I guess being ready to fail in general is a liberating thing.

What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

I want to be free from thoughts about my career and, instead, focus on utilizing the skills I have to make a positive impact on my circle own of influence. In other words, I don’t know what the next thing will be in my evolution! But I sure have a few goals, one of them is to make a film about a qualia collector and his devoted AI assistant.

Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

Small talk and spending a day at a cafe.

Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

Playing guitar, piano, and cooking. I love inviting my friends over for a proper three-course dinner.

What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

I am writing about what the future AGI should know about humans, how eyes became the source of human consciousness, and why Optimus, Elon Musk’s humanoid, will easily beat any other AGI efforts.

Thanks for taking the time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?

Cheers, peace!