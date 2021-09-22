Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Elena Obukhova, Entrepreneur, Mentor, & Crypto Enthusiast

Search icon
Elena Obukhova is a cryptocurrency enthusiast, entrepreneur, business strategist, and mentor. In late 2018 I founded FAS | Fintech Advisory Services, a global consulting ecosystem that grows successful ventures in blockchain & fintech. I also do mentorship sessions with startups founders, participating in conferences as a keynote speaker, and publishing my works on venture building. Her latest article was covering Bitcoin and its first week as an official currency in El Salvador and an official foreign currency in the rest of the world.
image
About me

