Meet the Writer: Entrepreneur Mathew Georghiou

Mathew Georghiou is a CEO, entrepreneur, engineer, inventor, designer, and writer. He started his career as a computer/electrical engineer with IBM and started his first company when he was 26. His latest Hackernoon Top story made the front page. He is also about to publish two books, one on business and entrepreneurship and the other on personal finance and investing.
