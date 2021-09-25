Meet the Writer Anndy Lian: "Let's work together to make crypto better"

Anndy is a business strategist and experienced serial entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in Asia. He is currently Chairman of BigONE Exchange and Chief Digital Advisor at the Mongolian Productivity Organisation. His latest Hackernoon Top article focused on the rise of so-called reflective tokens, which are starting to be used more and more by crypto startups, such as SafeMoon. He says he is fascinated about ‘connecting the dots’ between business and technology, a great example being the use of DeFi and NFTs in developing an open metaverse.