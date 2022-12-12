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Meet Sergei Shaikin - Winner of Multiple Noonies Awards!

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bySergei Shaikin@sergeishaikin

I'm software tester. And I like backend testing.

December 12th, 2022
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Sergei Shaikin@sergeishaikin

I'm software tester. And I like backend testing.

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hackernoon#noonies2022#noonies-winners-2022#noonies-interview#meet-the-writer#hackernoon-writers#writers#interview#software-testing

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