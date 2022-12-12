Meet Sergei Shaikin - Winner of Multiple Noonies Awards!

“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/programming/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-programming https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-developer https://www.noonies.tech/2022/programming/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-software-testing What does it mean for you to win this title? It's a huge achievement in my goal. How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2023? I will move forward to new tops as hard as I can. What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2023 (whether it be through company initiatives or your personal journey)? I will speed up my career movement. Which trend(s) are you most excited about in 2023? Share your reason. I guess it will be Artificial Intelligence. 2022 had been crazy, especially in Tech - what with layoff, web3 fraud, and AI! Which trend are you most concerned about? What solutions can you think of? Be as brief or as detailed as you like. What worries me the most is remote work in all areas. I think this will have disastrous consequences for all of humanity. Share your biggest success so far and/or your biggest failure so far. I moved to live and work in another country. We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us? You are the best platform for publication. Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us? I wish you to move at the same pace and achieve new victories! The 2022 Noonies are sponsored by: , and .Tech Domains by Radix . BingX You will be receiving a .Tech Domain for life as well as an official HackerNoon NFT!