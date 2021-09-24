Meet Scott D. Clary: From Fortune 500s, to Early-Stage Startups, and Everything in Between

Scott D. Clary is an avid reader (and writer) of Hackernoon. He is a career sales and marketing exec who writes for publications and hosts a podcast. In his spare time, he writes (duh) about sales, marketing, business, startups and entrepreneurship. The biggest challenge he faces is committing to getting it done and blocking time in my week. He says a quick shortcut to career (or startup) success is learning from people who have done it before. He loves unpacking the stories, playbooks and strategies of high growth companies that have "made it"