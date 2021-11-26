Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Meet #Noonies2021 Nominee Pavel Demeshchik: Ex-Engineer, Founder CEO, & Amateur Carpenter  by@datarocker

Meet #Noonies2021 Nominee Pavel Demeshchik: Ex-Engineer, Founder CEO, & Amateur Carpenter

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Pavel is the CEO and founder of [datarockets], a software development company that builds apps for North America startups. In his free time, he’s trying to tackle real estate problems in Ontario, Canada with [Openbids]. I like what I do because it allows me to meet and work with different entrepreneurs, solve high-level business problems and see the impact of my work in real life. What tech are you most excited or passionate about right now and why? I’d take a year to think about it.
image
Pavel Demeshchik Hacker Noon profile picture

@datarocker
Pavel Demeshchik

CEO, datarockets (web & mobile development company). Business Strategy Consultant, Startup Consultant, Entrepreneur

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Startup Metrics: A Comprehensive KPI Cheatsheet for Founders by @datarocker
#product-metrics
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum

Tags

#funding#entrepreneurship#clients#startups#noonies2021#software-development#woodwork#wearable-technology
Join Hacker Noon loading