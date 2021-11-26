Meet #Noonies2021 Nominee Pavel Demeshchik: Ex-Engineer, Founder CEO, & Amateur Carpenter

Pavel is the CEO and founder of [datarockets], a software development company that builds apps for North America startups. In his free time, he’s trying to tackle real estate problems in Ontario, Canada with [Openbids]. I like what I do because it allows me to meet and work with different entrepreneurs, solve high-level business problems and see the impact of my work in real life. What tech are you most excited or passionate about right now and why? I’d take a year to think about it.