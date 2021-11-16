Meet John Jardin - #Noonies2021 Nominee, Full Stack Developer, CEO of Agilit-e

John Jardin is the CEO and co-founder of Agilit-e, a microservice middleware platform that reduces technical debt in applications and services by providing functionality as a service. He believes the most exciting technology of the present is the **MERN Stack (Mongo, Express, React, Node) because it is a battle-tested, extensive full-stack development environment that makes use of widely adopted runtimes and scripting languages. I’ve had the privilege of developing solutions for over 350 projects for various SMB and enterprise companies around the world.