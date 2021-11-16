Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Meet John Jardin - #Noonies2021 Nominee, Full Stack Developer, CEO of Agilit-e by@johnjardin

Meet John Jardin - #Noonies2021 Nominee, Full Stack Developer, CEO of Agilit-e

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
John Jardin is the CEO and co-founder of Agilit-e, a microservice middleware platform that reduces technical debt in applications and services by providing functionality as a service. He believes the most exciting technology of the present is the **MERN Stack (Mongo, Express, React, Node) because it is a battle-tested, extensive full-stack development environment that makes use of widely adopted runtimes and scripting languages. I’ve had the privilege of developing solutions for over 350 projects for various SMB and enterprise companies around the world.
image
John Jardin Hacker Noon profile picture

@johnjardin
John Jardin

Co-Founder of Agilit-e and Founder of Bleeding Code. Integration & Cloud Architect.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Node-RED Configuration Explained In 600 Words by @johnjardin
#node
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum
Data Scraping Google Search Results Using Python and Scrapy by @scraperapi
#web-scraping

Tags

#microservices#integration#noonies2021#performance#deno#software-development#mern-stack#mern-stack-development-company
Join Hacker Noon loading