Meet Jackson Square Company, Winner of HackerNoon's Momentum 10 in Miami, Florida

Tell us about you.

I am Adam Fineberg. I build companies that solve problems people actually care about. Jackson Square Company is the holding company that runs them. Everything I build is designed to be fast, lean, and impact driven. My Personal Recruiter helps job seekers take control of their search and land better roles. Rock My Resume helps professionals brand themselves the right way. We have software in the pipeline that makes the job search faster and more efficient. I do not care about trends. I care about results. The mission is to build companies that move quickly and deliver real outcomes. The vision is to keep scaling businesses that are useful, simple, and profitable. Here are a list of my current projects.





https://jacksonsquarecompany.com/

https://mypersonalrecruiter.com/

https://adam-fineberg.com/

https://referralbooster.io/

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

I am not just building one startup. I am creating an ecosystem of companies that make life easier for real people. Most industries are bloated and full of red tape. I cut through that. My Personal Recruiter is changing the job search by doing the work for the client instead of just giving advice. Rock My Resume makes career branding fast and effective. The tech we are building is focused on automating boring and painful tasks. I am not interested in being another company with a pretty website and no substance. I want every brand I launch to give people an edge in their life or their career.

What sets you apart from the competition?

I move fast. I do not wait for permission. And I actually care about delivering value to the customer. Most of my competition spends time polishing pitch decks and overthinking. I launch, I learn, I adjust, and I win. My team is made up of people who get it done. I do not care about where someone went to school or what title they held. I care about work ethic, common sense, and hunger. That is what makes my companies different. We do not waste time. We build. We solve problems. And we keep things real.

What does it mean for you to be in the Momentum 10?

It means we are doing something right. I am grateful for the recognition but I am not slowing down to celebrate. This just puts a bigger spotlight on what we are doing and I plan to use that attention to scale faster and louder. Momentum is everything in this game and I do not take it for granted.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

My team is scrappy, smart, and relentless. We are not corporate. We do not care about looking polished. We care about making things work and getting results. That is the kind of energy I look for. People who want to build something real and are not afraid to get their hands dirty. I built a culture where ideas move fast and people feel ownership. That is how you stay ahead and that is how we keep winning.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

The first time I saw our system work at scale. When we took on hundreds of job seekers and our process did not break, I knew we had something special. That is when I started doubling down on infrastructure and automation. Product market fit is not something you guess at. You know it when people keep buying and you can no longer keep up. We fixed that by building better systems and hiring smart people who could handle the demand.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

You do not need more funding. You need more clarity. Most startups throw money at problems that require better thinking. This year I cut what was not working, focused on what was, and scaled it. The truth is most people know what they need to do. They just do not have the guts to do it consistently. Clarity plus discipline beats hype every single time.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

The job search space is getting hit hard with automation and AI but most of it is surface level. In the next few years, only the companies that actually combine tech with real human strategy are going to survive. Same goes for branding and consulting. We are already ahead because we build tech that supports our people, not replaces them. That balance is what will keep us ahead.

How do you or your company intend to bring forward the Momentum 10 inspirations in 2025?

This recognition gives us a bigger platform. I am using it to build partnerships and scale faster across the companies I own. I want to create more tools for people who are stuck in career transitions and bring them real solutions. We will use the visibility to bring more customers in, build better systems, and keep doing what we do best — solving real problems.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

Launch at least two new tools. Expand into more markets. Double our client base. Make our backend systems stronger so we can scale without chaos. I also want to invest in more automation so we can spend less time managing and more time building. Personally, I want to keep growing as a founder and stay two steps ahead of the market.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

The chaos forced us to move smarter. We tightened our operations and paid attention to what actually converts. AI exploded and most people used it for the wrong things. We focused on using it to improve speed and accuracy in the job search. On the global side, people are more uncertain about the future, which actually helped our business. When things feel risky, people look for control. We give them that.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

I like that you keep things simple and focus on stories that matter. The process has been solid. You highlight the voices that are doing real work, not just raising headlines

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Ignore the noise. Launch fast. Fix it live. Keep your ego out of the way. And stop trying to look like a big company before you actually become one. Execution beats branding every day of the week.



