Meet Ikius, Startups of the Year Winner in Finland, Misc.

What follows is an interview with Max Ikaheimo, CEO and Founder at Ikius.
I am honored to receive the Startup of the Year 2023 award for Ikius. Winning is not just a personal achievement but also an acknowledgment of all the hard work that everyone involved with Ikius and I have poured into building Ikius from absolutely nothing to one of the pioneering companies in modern web development.
Although next-generation technology is at the core of what we do, people are our biggest asset. We have always valued human-to-human interaction in every part of our operations. We provide highly personalized service combined with an obsessive approach to modern technology. This has enabled us to stand out in the highly competitive web development market.
I love that we have such a talented team I can rely on. Many of us have a university background in Computer Science - which helps a lot in solving complex technical problems for our clients.
Haha, that’s a great question! I would probably be a Venture Capitalist or a Founder of another company. Building Ikius has been a good combination of both lines of work.
For Ikius; success is seeing our clients succeed. A remarkable roster of happy clients from Helsinki to San Francisco is something we value a lot. Of course, financial metrics are also key indicators of our success. We have been profitable with increasing earnings and revenue ever since I founded Ikius in 2019.
When Ikius was founded, the stuff we did was pretty obscure and esoteric, however now, it’s all the de-facto standard. I see that we have already changed the world as one of the pioneering agencies in Modern Web Development and continue doing so by utilizing emerging technologies successfully, way ahead of anyone else.
We continue to work with modern technology and methods to minimize our internal environmental impact and build sustainable solutions for our clients.
We continue to grow and expand in the US and EU.
I’m excited to see where modern web technologies evolve in 2024 and forward.
I’m worried about the global security and world politics.
My biggest success is building Ikius to the point where we are today. It all started from my bedroom in a shared apartment, with just me and my PC. I had just quit my job as a web developer and dropped out of the university. I can’t say it was easy, but it’s the most successful thing I’ve done.
HackerNoon has always been a very interesting publication, and I’ve been a reader for a long time. Keep up the good work.
Keep on grinding.
