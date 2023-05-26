Meet Education Ecosystem: An EdTech Company For Developers

Due to the constantly changing nature of technology, employees in the tech sector often need to learn new things to excel in their job. For example, a web developer who started their career ten years ago might need to know a new modern framework to enhance the company's website. Employees often must acquire new skills to stay competitive in the labor market. Since returning to university for further education is expensive and time-consuming, many working professionals turn to online courses instead. The Current State of Online Education Most K-12 and high school courses are still in-person, while some college courses are already online. primarily caters to working professionals who cannot attend physical classes. Lessons taught online have benefits that traditional education does not, such as having the flexibility to attend classes from anywhere at any time. Although formal education is generally more credible than online learning, online learning offers specialized skills often unavailable in traditional colleges. Online education Over the past 5 years, online learning has gained significant traction. The pandemic accelerated this trend when schools were shut down, prompting teachers to teach online. , technology can positively impact learning, and educators need to adapt to technological change, including online learning. According to a professor at RMIT The Need for Specialized Learning As technology advances and new specialized jobs are created, upskilling is becoming more and more common among tech workers. For instance, the demand for developers with skills in - a widely used front-end framework for web applications - is high, despite it only becoming mainstream in 2016. Because of this, many developers looking to improve their job outlook turn to specialized remote learning to acquire new skills. This trend also emerges in other technical fields, like game development. React.js The Future of Online Learning Online learning offers numerous benefits that learners don’t get with traditional education. For example, online learning allows a student to learn a subject from an expert in a different country. Online learning also benefits professionals who would like to share their knowledge on a particular field. Niche topics, like or blockchain technology, are often not found in traditional universities. Learners interested in these topics often turn to online courses experts teach. game development As the demand for online learning grows, education technology companies will become more and more prevalent. Experts who have specialized knowledge in a certain field can take this opportunity to create video content on their topics and get rewarded based on their audience reach. Introduction to Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a project-based learning platform that teaches professional developers and students how to build real products in artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, data science, game development, and programming. Content is organized around projects where learners learn from watching experienced developers build practical products. The Education Ecosystem uses the utility token LEDU to power its ecosystem. The Education Ecosystem model works like this: Education Ecosystem The Need for Project-based Learning What sets Education Ecosystem apart from other educational technology companies is that it utilizes project-based learning to help students retain more information being taught. Instead of passive learning that students often get with traditional education, students take on real-world projects where they learn by doing it. Project-based learning is a hands-on approach to learning, where learners actively engage in the learning process, improving their understanding of the subject. For example, students can build a top-down RPG game to learn Unity. Students can effectively learn about the subject by being hands-on with the project. How to Join Education Ecosystem If you are a student or a working professional looking to improve your skills, you can sign up on Education Ecosystem as a project viewer. Then, you can select a project from the list of tasks you are interested in and start learning. If you have a topic you would like but isn't in any of the projects, you can request that topic to Education Ecosystem. If you are an expert looking to share your knowledge and earn some money, you can sign up on Education Ecosystem as a project creator. Then, follow the complete instructions on how to create your first project. Creating project content can be a rewarding experience, especially if you have years of experience in the subject you teach.