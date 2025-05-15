Meet Edmoss Global, Winner of HackerNoon's Momentum 10 Award in Nigeria

Congratulations on being a part of the Momentum 10, the elite top 10 startups who demonstrated truly exceptional drive and progress in the year 2024. The Momentum 10 Interview Series will delve into the unique journeys and powerful foundations propelling your startups to the top in the 2024 Startups of The Year campaign!









Tell us about you.

Edmoss Global Limited is a technology powerhouse based in Lagos, Nigeria, serving as both a software development firm and a forward-thinking training institute. Our mission is to empower individuals and businesses with innovative digital solutions and skills that drive sustainable growth. Our vision is to become Africa’s leading tech enabler — creating solutions, building capacity, and shaping the next generation of tech leaders.





We don’t just create software — we build intelligent systems that solve human challenges. One of our major AI solutions, the AI-powered Vehicle Misalignment Detection System, uses computer vision to revolutionize auto maintenance. Explore the project here.





We're also gradually building FindXY, a visionary humanoid startup that aims to introduce domain-expert robots for solving problems in healthcare, education, and service delivery. These robots will be deeply customized for their environments, making intelligent decisions with empathy and precision.





Our uniqueness lies in our interdisciplinary approach — merging AI, IoT, robotics, and education. We build custom AI systems, develop mobile applications for both clients and internal products, and are pioneering FindXY, our emerging humanoid robotics venture aimed at redefining how humans interact with machines.





Furthermore, we don't just build solutions — we teach others to do so. Our in-house tech academy providesindustry-aligned, practical training in programming, UI/UX, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

We’re building a bridge between innovation and accessibility in Africa. At Edmoss, we develop software solutions that solve real-world problems in education, finance, health, and security. Our training arm nurtures tech talents through practical, industry-aligned programs. Our ultimate goal is to contribute to Africa’s digital transformation by ensuring that innovation isn’t just for the privileged, but for everyone ready to learn and grow

What sets you apart from the competition?

Our strength lies in our dual approach — we build and we train. By combining real-world product development with hands-on education, we ensure our team, clients, and students are always ahead. What also sets us apart is our community-centric model. We partner with schools, local organizations, and global institutions to bring world-class technology access and education to underserved communities.

What does it mean for you to be in the Momentum 10?

Being in the Momentum 10 is a huge honor and a proud validation of the hard work we’ve poured into our mission. It tells us the world is watching, and more importantly, that our impact is being felt. It's a motivation to keep going, knowing that we represent not just our company, but the tech potential of Africa.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

Our team is diverse, passionate, and relentlessly curious. From our software engineers to our instructors, everyone shares a common drive — to use tech for good. We nurture innovation through collaboration, mentorship, and continuous learning. It's not just about tasks; it’s about the bigger picture and the community we’re shaping.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Launching our Edmoss Academy platform was a defining moment. It validated our belief that practical tech education could be democratized across Nigeria and Africa. We saw students who had never touched a computer build their first websites, apps, and security tools. That impact made us realize we were on the right track.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

Stay adaptable and people-focused. In 2024, we learned that the real advantage is not just in tech, but in how quickly you can evolve, listen to your users, and empower your team. Your people are your biggest assets — invest in them, and they’ll carry your vision forward.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

The African tech industry is on the brink of a massive AI, cybersecurity, and edtech revolution. We foresee deeper integration of machine learning in everyday applications, and a demand for localized, scalable digital solutions. To stay ahead, we’re investing in R&D, expanding our training programs to include AI and data science, and strengthening our cloud and cybersecurity services.

How do you or your company intend to bring forward the Momentum 10 inspirations in 2025?

As a Momentum 10 member, we plan to mentor emerging startups, expand tech training access to rural areas, and launch an open-source initiative that encourages young developers to solve local problems with global standards. We want to use our platform to lift others and amplify the impact across Africa.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

Launching our AI-driven learning platform

Opening two new Edmoss Academy tech hubs in Nigeria

Partnering with international institutions for student exchange & mentorship

Expanding our software portfolio with products for education, fintech, and cybersecurity

Training 5,000+ young Africans in practical, career-ready tech skills

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

Absolutely — 2024 tested everyone. From AI breakthroughs to global instability, we had to pivot quickly. For us, this meant integrating more automation into our platforms, sourcing local hardware alternatives due to supply chain constraints, and doubling down on remote learning and hybrid work models. These shifts made us leaner, faster, and more community-driven.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

HackerNoon has been an incredible platform. It amplifies voices from every corner of the tech world — including underrepresented regions like Africa. Your support and recognition empower startups like ours to keep building, sharing, and growing.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Keep showing up. Success isn’t about always being right — it’s about being consistent, learning fast, and caring deeply about the problems you solve. And most importantly, lift others as you climb. That’s how real impact is made.



