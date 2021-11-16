Search icon
Meet Derek Lim - #Noonie2021 Nominee, Founder of Crypto Research Community Fincade

Meet Derek Lim - #Noonie2021 Nominee, Founder of Crypto Research Community Fincade

Derek Lim is the founder of Fincade, a community-centric crypto research ecosystem. The most exciting technology of the present is blockchain because web 3 and decentralization are the future. He believes decentralization and web3 will be the future of the crypto industry. He is nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for contribution to the Politics of the Year by the HackerNoon community and staff. Lim is currently a senior editor (strategy operations) at Bybit Exchange and a founder (Fincade) on the side of the business.
Derek Lim

@derekkklim
Derek Lim

Full-time Blockchain and Cryptocurrency nerd. Certified Blockchain Practitioner; Certified Bitcoin Professional

#noonies2021#blockchain-technology#web3#decentralization-is-the-future#community#crypto-for-the-people#noonies-nominees#noonies-interview
