Meet Derek Lim - #Noonie2021 Nominee, Founder of Crypto Research Community Fincade

Derek Lim is the founder of Fincade, a community-centric crypto research ecosystem. The most exciting technology of the present is blockchain because web 3 and decentralization are the future. He believes decentralization and web3 will be the future of the crypto industry. He is nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for contribution to the Politics of the Year by the HackerNoon community and staff. Lim is currently a senior editor (strategy operations) at Bybit Exchange and a founder (Fincade) on the side of the business.