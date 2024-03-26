Meet Changelly, the Leading Global Crypto Exchange Platform for Secure and Instant Swaps





With the crypto market soaring due to the approval of Bitcoin ETFs and recovering after this long-lasting winter, a slew of new users are joining in. On the eve of the Bitcoin halving , crypto believers and newcomers search for reliable and secure exchange platforms to buy and swap crypto assets with no headache.





A veteran cryptocurrency exchange, Changelly has already earned the trust of over 6 million users worldwide. This instant exchange platform operates in 150 countries, lists 100,000+ trading pairs, and is trusted by a number of crypto industry leaders: Ledger, Trezor, Exodus, Tonkeeper, Tangem, and many others.





Today, we invite you to take a deeper look into Changelly and its offerings to both crypto ninjas and newbies. By the end of the article, you will learn how the platform has become a market leader and how it is transforming the Web3 space in 2024.



Swap Anything for Anything: Changelly at a Glance

Changelly , a global instant crypto exchange, has had a long presence in the market. It was launched in 2015 and has gone through numerous crypto winters and massive rallies. The platform demonstrates high liquidity, and among key features of Changelly, there is a wide listing with over 500 exchangeable cryptocurrencies and 100,000 trading pairs—you can swap literally anything for anything.









Here are some other competitive advantages of the platform:

As a CeDeFi ecosystem, Changelly strives to combine the best technologies and attributes of both financial systems, granting innovative and convenient Web3-based products with lower fees, better security, accessibility, speed, and customization. Let’s dive into the details.





Navigating Changelly: Seamless & Transparent Swaps

As the global instant exchange platform nears nine years of market presence, Changelly seeks to constantly improve its features, user experience, and offerings to loyal and new customers.

Meet new listings & trading pairs every week.

Changelly's broad spectrum of exchangeable crypto assets is noteworthy, and they consistently demonstrate foresight by being among the first to list the most promising tokens and coins emerging in the market. Besides, Changelly connects with over 100 DEXs and 3 DEX aggregators, providing their own private liquidity and enabling users to trade thousands of DeFi tokens.

Convert fiat to crypto.

Changelly aggregates the best offers from a variety of trusted on-ramp payment providers, which include Moonpay, Banxa, Wert, and Simplex, to enable its users to purchase hundreds of cryptocurrencies with 50+ fiat currencies. Moreover, Changelly has recently introduced purchases of DEX tokens for fiat.

Enjoy low fees & high exchange limits.

Changelly offers one of the most competitive fees on the market—0.25% for crypto-to-crypto exchanges. All the fees are fully transparent and displayed in a separate section during the swapping process. Additionally, the platform's maximum and minimum exchange limits are $15 million and $10, respectively, the range meeting the demands of the majority of crypto users.

Benefit from fixed & floating rates.

As the crypto market is incredibly volatile, the ability to ‘lock’ a rate for the duration of the exchange can be an efficient safeguard against potential losses. Going with the flow has advantages, too: if the market turns green during your floating-rate swap, you might get more crypto than originally estimated.

Deal with the live 24/7 customer support.

Changelly has a dedicated help center: their multilingual support team is online 24/7 in chat and via email. The frequently asked questions and the most complicated cases are described in Changelly’s blog—for example, check the helpful immersive Crush Course for learning crypto basics .





Easy Entrance to Web3 Community

Partnering with the crypto industry’s big names, Changelly is generous with educational initiatives and beneficial activities, offers, and campaigns for its users. Anticipating the Bitcoin halving in 2024, Changelly has united forces with its prominent partners and Web3 industry leaders Topper, Tangem, and Zengo, welcoming everyone to the Bitcoin Halving Party on Cointelegraph with a selection of awesome gifts (like brand-new Apple Vision Pro) and valuable offers for crypto believers.









Upon downloading the Changelly app, you will take advantage of 0% service fees for crypto exchanges. Follow Changelly’s socials to keep up to date with more opportunities: X (Twitter) , Telegram , Instagram , and LinkedIn .





