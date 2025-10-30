New Story

Meet Bubbo, Creds, 4ABetterWorld: HackerNoon Startups of the Week

by
byStartups Of The Week@startupsoftheweek

Each week, the HackerNoon team showcases a list of startups from our Startups of The Week!

October 30th, 2025
featured image - Meet Bubbo, Creds, 4ABetterWorld: HackerNoon Startups of the Week
    Speed
    Voice
Startups Of The Week
← Previous

Meet Leonado Limited, Worksible, Sereda.ai: HackerNoon Startups of the Week

About Author

Startups Of The Week HackerNoon profile picture
Startups Of The Week@startupsoftheweek

Each week, the HackerNoon team showcases a list of startups from our Startups of The Week!

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

startups#startups-of-the-week#bubbo#creds#4abetterworld#community-building#decentralized-reputation#streaming-services#portugal-startups

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories