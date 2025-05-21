Meet AI Verse, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Provence Alpes Côte d'Azur, France

Tell us about you.

AI Verse is a deep tech startup that creates high-fidelity synthetic image datasets to train computer vision models with high accuracy. Our mission is to accelerate the development of safe and efficient AI systems by solving one of the industry's biggest bottlenecks: access to high-quality, diverse, and scalable training data. We envision a future where synthetic data becomes the foundation of responsible AI development—especially in high-stakes environments such as defense and security.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

At AI Verse, we're reshaping how companies build computer vision models. Instead of relying on costly, biased, and limited real-world datasets, our procedural engine enables teams to generate synthetic image data that’s accurate, customizable, fully labeled, and ethically sourced. We give AI developers full control over all parameters—lighting, objects, environments, camera angles, and lenses—at a scale and speed that was previously unimaginable. One engineer can generate high-quality, scenario-specific, fully labeled training datasets in days—not months.

What sets you apart from the competition?

While other companies generate synthetic images to train AI models, the effectiveness of their datasets is inconsistent—just like with real images—due to the inability to control key data distributions.

Our engine solves this by fully controlling and monitoring all generation parameters to maximize the information density of each dataset. This optimization occurs both at runtime and offline through post-processing techniques, including domain adaptation and generative AI. As a result, models trained on our synthetic data generalize efficiently to real-world images.

We’re also proud of our human element: a team of researchers, engineers, and 3D animation experts united by the belief that better data builds better AI.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

Winning Startups of the Year is more than a badge—it’s a milestone that validates our commitment to innovation in an increasingly complex world. This recognition not only energizes our team but also amplifies our message: synthetic data isn’t a trend, it’s a foundational shift in AI development. We're grateful and proud to be among the builders shaping the future.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

Our team is what makes AI Verse possible. We come from diverse backgrounds—research, animation (our CTO, Arnauld, was awarded an Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an Animated Production for Shrek), 3D graphics, computer vision, and machine learning—but we share a common drive: to create meaningful impact through technology. We’ve built a culture that celebrates experimentation and solving hard problems.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Our biggest turning point came when we joined the NATO DIANA accelerator. Solving a computer vision data bottleneck takes on a new level of importance in defense, where the accuracy of AI models is crucial and data is a scarce resource. That success helped us solidify product–market fit and proved that synthetic data wasn’t just a research concept—it was a real-world solution to the data bottleneck challenge.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

2024 taught us the importance of focus. With the influx of new technologies and various AI trends, it’s tempting to chase every opportunity. But the biggest impact we can have will only come when we stay true to our core mission. For us, that meant saying “no” to some trends and doubling down on our niche: synthetic image datasets for computer vision training.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

Synthetic data will become the default resource for training AI in domains where accuracy, scalability, and ethics matter most. We foresee tighter integration between synthetic data providers and AI model development pipelines, along with increased regulatory demands for transparency in AI training datasets. AI Verse is investing heavily in expanding our product to serve a broader range of use cases and continue leading in quality and trust.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

We see this recognition as a call to lead responsibly. In 2025, we’ll continue advocating for the ethical use of synthetic data and expand our educational efforts around data quality in computer vision training. We also plan to publish learnings to help move the synthetic data community forward.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

Our 2025 goals include expanding our presence in the US and EU and rolling out new features for scenario-specific simulations. We’re also excited to partner with industry and academia to validate the long-term effectiveness of synthetic data in real-world deployments.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

Absolutely. 2024 has been a year of disruption for AI Verse—from geopolitical tensions affecting data sovereignty to rapid advances in GenAI reshaping expectations. For us, this reinforced the need for controllable, transparent, and sovereign datasets. Synthetic data has become not just a technical solution but also a strategic one for organizations facing operational risks and compliance challenges.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

In deep tech, success comes from making deliberate, foundational choices—even if they take longer upfront, they pay off in the long run. And always remember: in AI, the data you train on is just as important—if not more important—than the model you deploy.



