Media Slant: The Relationship Between the FNC Channel Position and Local Newspaper Content

by Tech Media Bias [Research Publication]February 8th, 2025
Figure C.4 visualizes the reduced form relationship between the FNC channel position and local newspaper content similarity to FNC.
Abstract and 1 Introduction 2. Data

3. Measuring Media Slant and 3.1. Text pre-processing and featurization

3.2. Classifying transcripts by TV source

3.3. Text similarity between newspapers and TV stations and 3.4. Topic model

4. Econometric Framework

4.1. Instrumental variables specification

4.2. Instrument first stage and validity

5. Results

5.1. Main results

5.2. Robustness checks

6. Mechanisms and Heterogeneity

6.1. Local vs. national or international news content

6.2. Cable news media slant polarizes local newspapers

7. Conclusion and References


Online Appendices

A. Data Appendix

A.1. Newspaper articles

A.2. Alternative county matching of newspapers and A.3. Filtering of the article snippets

A.4. Included prime-time TV shows and A.5. Summary statistics

B. Methods Appendix, B.1. Text pre-processing and B.2. Bigrams most predictive for FNC or CNN/MSNBC

B.3. Human validation of NLP model

B.4. Distribution of Fox News similarity in newspapers and B.5. Example articles by Fox News similarity

B.6. Topics from the newspaper-based LDA model

C. Results Appendix

C.1. First stage results and C.2. Instrument exogeneity

C.3. Placebo: Content similarity in 1995/96

C.4. OLS results

C.5. Reduced form results

C.6. Sub-samples: Newspaper headquarters and other counties and C.7. Robustness: Alternative county matching

C.8. Robustness: Historical circulation weights and C.9. Robustness: Relative circulation weights

C.10. Robustness: Absolute and relative FNC viewership and C.11. Robustness: Dropping observations and clustering

C.12. Mechanisms: Language features and topics

C.13. Mechanisms: Descriptive Evidence on Demand Side

C.14. Mechanisms: Slant contagion and polarization

C.5. Reduced form results

Figure C.4 visualizes the reduced form relationship between the FNC channel position (relative to the averaged MSNBC and CNN position) and local newspaper content similarity to FNC. In the left panel (a), the outcome and the instrument are residualized on state fixed effects. The right panel (b) additionally includes demographic controls, channel controls (share of households with access to each of the three channels), and generic newspaper language features (vocabulary size, average word length, average sentence length, and average article length). There is a clear downward relationship, suggesting that easier access to FNC is associated with more FNC-like content in the local county newspapers. Table C.5 presents reduced-form results in tabular format.


Notes: Binned scatterplots (16 bins) of standardized textual similarity with Fox News against standardized position of FNC-0.5(CNN+MSNBC). Cross-section with newspaper-county-level observations weighted by newspaper circulation in each county. On the left, state fixed effects are included. On the right, state fixed effects, as well as demographic controls (see Table A.2), channel controls (population share with access to each of the three TV channels), and generic newspaper language controls (vocabulary size, avg. word length, avg. sentence length, avg. article length) are included. In grey (next to the axes), we show the distributions of the underlying variables.


Notes: Reduced form estimates. Cross-section with newspaper-county-level observations weighted by newspaper circulation in each county. The dependent variable is newspaper language similarity with FNC (the average probability that a snippet from a newspaper is predicted to be from FNC). The right-hand side variable of interest is the channel position of FNC, relative to the averaged position of CNN and MSNBC viewership: Position (FNC - 0.5(MSNBC - CNN))). All columns include state fixed effects and demographic controls as listed in Appendix Table A.2. Column 2 also includes channel controls (population shares with access to each of the three TV channels). Column 3 controls for generic newspaper language features (vocabulary size, avg. word length, avg. sentence length, avg. article length). Standard errors are multiway-clustered at the county and at the newspaper level (in parenthesis): * p < 0.1, ** p < 0.05, *** p < 0.01.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

Authors:

(1) Philine Widmer, ETH Zürich and [email protected];

(2) Sergio Galletta, ETH Zürich and [email protected];

(3) Elliott Ash, ETH Zürich and [email protected].


