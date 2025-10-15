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McKinsey is Right About the Future, But They're Missing a Key Detail: It's a Job for a Surgeon

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byGlobalHawk@knightbat2040

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October 15th, 2025
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machine-learning#ai#software-development#leadership#strategy#future-of-work#engineering#programming#mckinsey-ai-report

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