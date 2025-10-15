I Replaced My Dev Team with a GenAI Model to Build My New Portfolio. Here's What I Learned.

The Mission: From Zero to a Production-Ready Website I've been a professional builder for years, but I've always been more of a backend and AI guy. So when I decided to build a new portfolio site from scratch, I knew I was facing a mountain of frontend work I wasn't excited about. The goal was ambitious: a clean, content-first aesthetic inspired design I felt looked right, built on a robust Django backend, with a modern, responsive frontend using CSS Grid and vanilla JS. Instead of hiring a freelancer or grinding through CSS tutorials for weeks, I decided to try something different. I would build the entire thing with a single collaborator: Generative AI. This is the story of that project. It's a real-world case study about what it actually takes to partner with an AI to ship a full-stack application. Spoilers: it's not a magic black box. It's a different workflow. actually The Stack Backend: Python 3.11 / Django 4.2\nFrontend: HTML5, CSS3 (Grid/Flexbox), Vanilla JavaScript (No React, No Vue)\nAI Partner: Google's Gemini Pro\nMy Role: Architect, Project Manager, and QA Engineer\nAI's Role: Brilliant, Eager, and Occasionally Oblivious Junior Developer Backend: Python 3.11 / Django 4.2 Backend: Frontend: HTML5, CSS3 (Grid/Flexbox), Vanilla JavaScript (No React, No Vue) Frontend: AI Partner: Google's Gemini Pro AI Partner: My Role: Architect, Project Manager, and QA Engineer My Role: AI's Role: Brilliant, Eager, and Occasionally Oblivious Junior Developer AI's Role: The Workflow: Managing Your AI Junior Dev I quickly realized that getting value out of a GenAI model for a full project isn't about writing one perfect prompt. It's about managing the AI like a new hire. Here's the playbook I developed. managing Phase 1: I am the Architect. The AI is the Intern. Phase 1: I am the Architect. The AI is the Intern. You can't give a junior dev a vague goal and expect a good outcome. The project started with me defining the entire system. First, the vision. I didn't just say "make it look nice." I fed the AI screenshots of and said, "Here is how i would want to design site. It should be a simple design with a top-nav, main-body below, and a showcase for projects and articles. Take a look at the pics attached. I have the name of the pics to with the design structure." "Here is how i would want to design site. It should be a simple design with a top-nav, main-body below, and a showcase for projects and articles. Take a look at the pics attached. I have the name of the pics to with the design structure." Here is how i would want to design site. It should be a simple design with a top-nav, main-body below, and a showcase for projects and articles. Take a look at the pics attached. I have the name of the pics to with the design structure Second, the blueprint. I defined the Django project structure, the app names, and the core database models (Project and Article). The AI's job was to take these clear, architectural commands and generate the boilerplate. It created the models.py file with the correct fields, set up the admin.py to register the models, and built the initial, empty HTML templates. It did the grunt work, perfectly. Phase 2: I am the Tech Lead. The AI is the Pair Programmer. Phase 2: I am the Tech Lead. The AI is the Pair Programmer. Once the foundation was set, we moved into a feature-building loop. This was a strict, turn-based dialogue. Me: "Okay, let's build the view for the homepage. It needs to query all published Article objects and pass them to the index.html template." Me: AI: [Generates the complete views.py function, including imports and context dictionary] AI: Me: "Good. Now, write the for loop in the index.html template to iterate through those articles and display them in our CSS grid." Me: AI: [Generates the Django template logic] AI: This back-and-forth was incredibly fast. The AI handled the syntax, freeing me up to focus entirely on the system's logic and structure. Phase 3: I am the QA Engineer. The AI is the Debugger. Phase 3: I am the QA Engineer. The AI is the Debugger. This is the most important phase, and the one most people skip. AI-generated code is not infallible. It makes mistakes. I would take the generated code, run the server, and inevitably, something would break. My role was to be the first line of defense. I saw the TemplateDoesNotExist error and immediately knew a path was wrong.\nI saw the articles weren't rendering and checked the view's context dictionary. I saw the TemplateDoesNotExist error and immediately knew a path was wrong. I saw the articles weren't rendering and checked the view's context dictionary. I would then go back to the AI, not with a complaint, but with a bug report. bug report Me: "The articles are not appearing on the homepage. Here is my full views.py and my index.html template. Find the bug." Me: The AI, now with the full context of the problem, could instantly respond: "The error is in your views.py file. You are querying the articles, but you have not passed the 'articles' variable into the context dictionary for the template to use." "The error is in your views.py file. You are querying the articles, but you have not passed the 'articles' variable into the context dictionary for the template to use." This feedback loop was the core of our collaboration. I, the human, was responsible for the crucial act of integration and testing. The AI was the world's best debugger, able to spot logical flaws in an instant. integration and testing The "Aha!" Moment: AI for Interactivity The real magic happened when we moved to the frontend. I wanted the homepage's sidebar to be dynamic—clicking a project title should update the main content area without a page reload. This is where I would normally reach for a heavy framework like React. Instead, I prompted: Me: "Write the vanilla JavaScript to handle this. When a user clicks an <a> tag in the project-sidebar div, prevent the default page reload, get the project details from its data-* attributes, and update the <img>, <h2>, and <p> tags in the featured-project div with the new content." Me: In seconds, the AI generated a clean, efficient, and perfectly functional vanilla JS event listener that did exactly that. It was a powerful demonstration of how AI can not only accelerate your workflow in your primary stack but can also act as an expert on-demand for parts of the stack you're less familiar with. Final Thoughts: The Architect's New Superpower This project was a profound success. I built a complete, custom, CMS-backed website from scratch in a fraction of the time it would have taken me alone. But the AI didn't replace me. It augmented me. It handled the tedious boilerplate, freeing me to focus on the high-level tasks of architecture, product vision, and quality control. The future of software development isn't about a robot that writes all the code. It's about a new kind of partnership. It's about the seasoned architect who can now build an entire skyscraper with the help of an incredibly powerful, infinitely fast, and loyal junior developer. It’s the ultimate force multiplier, and it’s the most exciting thing to happen to our craft in a generation.