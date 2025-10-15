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I Replaced My Dev Team with a GenAI Model to Build My New Portfolio. Here's What I Learned.

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byGlobalHawk@knightbat2040

I Build Custom AI Stuff

October 15th, 2025
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machine-learning#ai#software-development#django#web-development#future-of-work#programming#case-study#ai-dev-team

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