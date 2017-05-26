May’s Most Read Tech Articles — by the numbers

Welcome back to the monthly roundup of best performing stories on Hacker Noon. This month, we’re leveraging Medium’s trending stories algorithm to rank the top performing 23 stories. Additionally, I gave every article a subhead of off the cuff importance, and then listed them alphabetically because there’s a chance I’m a figment of your imagination created by artificial intelligence. Seriously, couldn’t be more impressed with our contributors this month, and how we’ve accounted for 5+ million minutes in May.

Here are May 2017’s top 23 trending tech stories:

App development education :

Great Mobile Apps & Why They’re Successful: A Case Study by Nabeena Mali

(597❤️, 22min. 📖 )

Business model evolution:

What Comes After SaaS? by Noah Jessop

(398 ❤️, 7min. 📖 )

Create an actionable mindset:

Stop reading. Start coding. Share your knowledge. by Owen Far

(388 ❤️, 7min. 📖 )

Cryptocurrency story time:

The Evolution Of The Bitcoin/Blockchain Narrative by Frank Schuil

(178 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )

Emotionally attach yourself to your language:

I Still Love jQuery — And You Should, Too. by Sam Oldenburg

(254 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )

Gotta’ get me some of that Javascript:

A First Class Language at Last by Tom Goldenberg

(323 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )

Go long for Golang

I wrote some Golang, and it felt great by Chris Gregori

(243 ❤️, 7min. 📖 )

How new tech compete with incumbent giants:

How AI Startups Must Compete with Google: Reply to Professor Fei-Fei Li by Mostapha Benhenda

(126 ❤️, 7min. 📖 )

How NOT to make things:

Guidelines for Building Software that Will Make People Hate You by Pedro Silva Moreira

(325 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )

If Pareto coded:

The 80/20 of React Native by William Candillon

(122 ❤️, 4min. 📖 )

Lets geek out:

How Your Data is Stored, or, The Laws of the Imaginary Greeks by Yonatan Zunger

(519 ❤️, 31min. 📖 )

Maths:

A friend sent me a proposed proof of a famous unsolved maths problem — so why haven’t I read it? by Junaid Mubeen

(398 ❤️, 7 min. 📖)

Nerdy dating desires:

Why we need a dating app that understands Nash’s equilibrium by Abhishek Madhavan

(126 ❤️, 5min. 📖)

Optimizing our personal lives as if we were machines:

How I live: My 115 things by Stephen Cognetta

(104 ❤️, 4min. 📖 )

Offline password hacking comparisons:

[Nodejs] Security: Broken Authentication by Peter Chang

(199 ❤️, 4min. 📖 )

Politics driving some kind of tech innovation:

Analyzing a counter intelligence cyber operation: How Macron just changed cyber security forever by Gadi Evron

(292 ❤️, 9 min. 📖)

WHAT MAKES A GREAT PRODUCT MANAGER y Lawrence Ripsher

(541❤️, 10min. 📖 )

Productivity is Everything:

Micro-Habits Changed My Life by Peter Schroeder 🚀

(459 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )

Start giving back to the web:

How to Get Started with Open Source by Sam Jarman

(173 ❤️, 3min. 📖 )

Top 3 Tutorials:

Free introduction to Elixir, OTP, Ecto, and Phoenix by DailyDrip

(210 ❤️, 7min. 📖 )

My Favorite Free Resources for Learning JavaScript by Kelly Robert Graver

(186 ❤️, 4min. 📖 )

Webpack: The Basics by Kari Sabine Malmin

(212 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )

Why you should definitely cold email those special someones:

The art of sending an email — Why you should care to learn it by Misbah Ashraf

(281 ❤️, 8min. 📖 )

So, that’s this month’s best tech reading — 2 hours and 56 minutes of tech reading pleasure :-)

Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted,

David Smooke, Hacker Noon (of AMI)

P.S. Read more about Artificial Intelligence., APIs, Developer Bootcamp, Javascript, Learning AI if You Suck at Math, MVP Lessons, Product Management Life, The Countdown, Tech Careers, & Venture Capital.

