May’s Most Read Tech Articles — by the numbers

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.
Welcome back to the monthly roundup of best performing stories on Hacker Noon. This month, we’re leveraging Medium’s trending stories algorithm to rank the top performing 23 stories. Additionally, I gave every article a subhead of off the cuff importance, and then listed them alphabetically because there’s a chance I’m a figment of your imagination created by artificial intelligence. Seriously, couldn’t be more impressed with our contributors this month, and how we’ve accounted for 5+ million minutes in May.
Also, if you’re in San Francisco area June 20th, use the discount code “@ami” for a complementary ticket to our inaugural event.
Here are May 2017’s top 23 trending tech stories:
Great Mobile Apps & Why They’re Successful: A Case Study by Nabeena Mali
(597❤️, 22min. 📖 )
What Comes After SaaS? by Noah Jessop
(398 ❤️, 7min. 📖 )
Stop reading. Start coding. Share your knowledge. by Owen Far
(388 ❤️, 7min. 📖 )
The Evolution Of The Bitcoin/Blockchain Narrative by Frank Schuil
(178 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )
I Still Love jQuery — And You Should, Too. by Sam Oldenburg
(254 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )
A First Class Language at Last by Tom Goldenberg
(323 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )
I wrote some Golang, and it felt great by Chris Gregori
(243 ❤️, 7min. 📖 )
How AI Startups Must Compete with Google: Reply to Professor Fei-Fei Li by Mostapha Benhenda
(126 ❤️, 7min. 📖 )
Guidelines for Building Software that Will Make People Hate You by Pedro Silva Moreira
(325 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )
The 80/20 of React Native by William Candillon
(122 ❤️, 4min. 📖 )
How Your Data is Stored, or, The Laws of the Imaginary Greeks by Yonatan Zunger
(519 ❤️, 31min. 📖 )
A friend sent me a proposed proof of a famous unsolved maths problem — so why haven’t I read it? by Junaid Mubeen
(398 ❤️, 7 min. 📖)
Why we need a dating app that understands Nash’s equilibrium by Abhishek Madhavan
(126 ❤️, 5min. 📖)
How I live: My 115 things by Stephen Cognetta
(104 ❤️, 4min. 📖 )
[Nodejs] Security: Broken Authentication by Peter Chang
(199 ❤️, 4min. 📖 )
Analyzing a counter intelligence cyber operation: How Macron just changed cyber security forever by Gadi Evron
(292 ❤️, 9 min. 📖)
WHAT MAKES A GREAT PRODUCT MANAGER y Lawrence Ripsher
(541❤️, 10min. 📖 )
Micro-Habits Changed My Life by Peter Schroeder 🚀
(459 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )
How to Get Started with Open Source by Sam Jarman
(173 ❤️, 3min. 📖 )
Free introduction to Elixir, OTP, Ecto, and Phoenix by DailyDrip
(210 ❤️, 7min. 📖 )
My Favorite Free Resources for Learning JavaScript by Kelly Robert Graver
(186 ❤️, 4min. 📖 )
Webpack: The Basics by Kari Sabine Malmin
(212 ❤️, 5min. 📖 )
The art of sending an email — Why you should care to learn it by Misbah Ashraf
(281 ❤️, 8min. 📖 )
So, that’s this month’s best tech reading — 2 hours and 56 minutes of tech reading pleasure :-)
Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted,
David Smooke, Hacker Noon (of AMI)
