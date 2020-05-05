May the 4th Be with You: Happy Star Wars Day

@ vipin-thomas Vipin Thomas Director of Revenue Operations and Strategy at SurveySparrow

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the Jedis & Yodas saw the Earth dwellers celebrate. They were mighty happy & looked forward to that day on Earth.

The 4th of May.

Along with the others, Luke Skywalker & Princess Leia also joined the spectacle.

While they were busy rejoicing, nobody noticed the evil lurking in the shadows. Before they knew, a hostile spaceship loomed past them, and they knew it was bad news.

Princess Leia was gone!

The evil Hutts had kidnapped her again as revenge. They have taken her to the Glowing Forbidden Planet, where no man has ever set foot before. And, the Hutts sabotaged all the Jedi spaceships so that they can’t be pursued. Worried for her safety, Luke calls out to the Earthlings for help.

We need a Jedi to step up and save her. The spaceship is ready. Board it and reach the Forbidden Planet to save her.

You need to answer 5 questions to land on the planet and another 5 to save her.

Are you the chosen one?

Until then,

May the Force be with you!

