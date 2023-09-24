MATIC Tokens were Misrepresented as Securities on Binance.US

Search icon
    MATIC Tokens were Misrepresented as Securities on Binance.USby@secagainsttheworld

    The MATIC token, native to the Polygon blockchain, has a fascinating journey from its beginnings as part of the Matic Network to its current status as a key asset on Polygon. Founded by individuals such as Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, and Anurag Arjun, Polygon focuses on scalability and user-friendly dApps. MATIC holders can earn rewards through staking, and its supply is fixed at 10 billion tokens. The article highlights MATIC's early sales, its role in Polygon's development, and its marketing as a deflationary asset. MATIC's growth has led investors to see it as a potential investment with profit potential in Polygon's expanding ecosystem.

    web3 #matic-network #sec-v.-binance
