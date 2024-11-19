MathNodes Launches Meile v2.0, Latest Core Update for Decentralized VPN Built on Sentinel Network

MathNodes has released Meile v2.0, the latest core update for its decentralized VPN powered by the Sentinel dVPN Network . This new version offers streamlined user interface improvements and enhanced payment options, aimed at reinforcing privacy for all users. By integrating BTCPay Server, Meile now allows for secure payments with Bitcoin (BTC), Monero (XMR), and other privacy-centric cryptocurrencies.





In partnership with Firo through NowPayments.io, Meile v2.0 also introduces support for $FIRO payments, aligning with the privacy-first ethos of both Meile and Sentinel. This feature provides users with the freedom to pay for VPN services without exposing their personal data, a step forward in protecting digital identity.





"Firo is about the freedom of money—being able to use what we've earned without limitations. VPNs align with this vision by protecting privacy and preventing censorship," said Reuben Yap, Project Steward at Firo. "We’re thrilled that the Community Fund Committee supported FIRO's integration with Meile dVPN on Sentinel. This partnership enhances FIRO's utility while allowing Meile users to pay privately, ensuring no payment information is tied to their subscription."





Freqnik, Lead Developer at MathNodes, emphasized the focus on privacy: “This update's major focus was on user end privacy. Integrating off-chain payments from leading privacy coins such as Monero and Firo eliminates on-chain linkability of the consumer!”





By leveraging the Sentinel Network's decentralized infrastructure, Meile v2.0 ensures that users have access to a VPN experience free from central servers or surveillance. This update underlines Sentinel and MathNodes’ commitment to secure, censorship-resistant internet access for a privacy-conscious community.





Explore Meile v2.0 and improve your privacy today: Meile.app





