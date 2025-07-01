Mathematical Proofs for Truthful Rebate Mechanisms (TFRM)

This appendix presents formal mathematical proofs for theorems and claims introduced in Sections 4–7 of the TFRM study, validating redistribution and truthfulness constraints.
Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Related Work

  2. Preliminaries

    3.1 TFMs: Desirable Properties

    3.2 Groves’ Redistribution Mechanism (RM)

  3. IDEAL-TFRM: Impossibility of Achieving Strictly Positive Redistribution Index

  4. Transaction Fee Redistribution Mechanism (TFRM)

  5. R-TFRM: A TFRM Robust to Miner Manipulation

    6.1 R-TFRM: Analyzing Impact of Miner Manipulation on Rebate and Miner Revenue

  6. R2-TFRM: Robust and Rational TFRM

  7. Conclusion and References

A. Proofs for Results from Section 4 and 5

B. Proofs for Results from Section 6

C. Proofs for Results from Section 7


A PROOFS FOR RESULTS FROM SECTION 4 AND 5

A.1 Proof of Theorem 2

Theorem (Ideal-TFRM Impossibility). If𝑟 ★ is an anonymous rebate function that satisfies Theorem 1, no Ideal-TFRM can guarantee a non-zero redistribution index (RI) in the worst case.


A.2 Proof of Theorem 3

B PROOFS FOR RESULTS FROM SECTION 6

B.1 Proof of Claim 1



B.2 Proof of Claim 2



B.3 Proof of Claim 3



B.4 Proof of Claim 4



B.5 Proof of Theorem 4

Theorem*. For any𝑛 and 𝑘 such that𝑛 ≥ 𝑘+2, the R-TFRMmechanism is unique. The fraction redistributed to the top-k users in the worst-case is given by:*




B.6 Proof of Theorem 5



C PROOFS FOR RESULTS FROM SECTION 7

C.1 Proof of Theorem 6



C.2 Proof of Theorem 7




Proof. Similar to Theorem 5, the fraction of redistribution remains constant. For every true user (not fake), the 𝛼𝑘/𝑛 fraction of the payment is returned back as the rebate in expectation.


Authors:

(1) Sankarshan Damle, IIIT, Hyderabad, Hyderbad, India ([email protected]);

(2) Manisha Padala, IISc, Bangalore, Bangalore, India ([email protected]);

(3) Sujit Gujar, IIIT, Hyderabad, Hyderbad, India ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


