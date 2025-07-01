Mathematical Proofs for Truthful Rebate Mechanisms (TFRM)

Abstract and 1. Introduction

A. Proofs for Results from Section 4 and 5

B. Proofs for Results from Section 6

C. Proofs for Results from Section 7





A PROOFS FOR RESULTS FROM SECTION 4 AND 5

A.1 Proof of Theorem 2

Theorem (Ideal-TFRM Impossibility). If𝑟 ★ is an anonymous rebate function that satisfies Theorem 1, no Ideal-TFRM can guarantee a non-zero redistribution index (RI) in the worst case.





A.2 Proof of Theorem 3

B PROOFS FOR RESULTS FROM SECTION 6

B.1 Proof of Claim 1









B.2 Proof of Claim 2









B.3 Proof of Claim 3









B.4 Proof of Claim 4









B.5 Proof of Theorem 4

Theorem*. For any𝑛 and 𝑘 such that𝑛 ≥ 𝑘+2, the R-TFRMmechanism is unique. The fraction redistributed to the top-k users in the worst-case is given by:*













B.6 Proof of Theorem 5









C PROOFS FOR RESULTS FROM SECTION 7

C.1 Proof of Theorem 6









C.2 Proof of Theorem 7













Proof. Similar to Theorem 5, the fraction of redistribution remains constant. For every true user (not fake), the 𝛼𝑘/𝑛 fraction of the payment is returned back as the rebate in expectation.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



