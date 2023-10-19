Mastering Python's 'Magic' Methods: Part 1

Java was the first language I used professionally and is the scale with which I measured other languages I learned afterward. It's an Object-Oriented Programming statically-typed language. Hence, Python feels a bit weird because of its dynamic typing approach.
For example,
Object offers methods
equals(),
hashCode(), and
toString(). Because all other classes inherit from
Object, directly or indirectly, all objects have these methods by definition.
Conversely, Python was not initially built on OOP principles and is dynamically typed. Yet, any language needs cross-cutting features on unrelated objects. In Python, these are specially-named methods: methods that the runtime interprets in a certain way but that you need to know about. You can call them magic methods.
The documentation is pretty exhaustive, but it needs examples for beginners. The goal of this post is to list most of these methods and provide these examples so that I can remember them. I've divided it into two parts to make it more digestible.
Methods in this section are related to the lifecycle of new objects.
object.__new__(cls[, ...])
The
__new()__ method is static, though it doesn't need to be explicitly marked as such. The method must return a new object instance of type
cls; then, the runtime will call the
__init__() (see below) method on the new instance.
__new__() is meant to customize instance creation of subclasses of immutable classes.
class FooStr(str): #1
def __new__(cls, value):
return super().__new__(cls, f'{value}Foo') #2
print(FooStr('Hello')) #3
str
str instance, whose value is the value passed to the constructor, suffixed with
Foo
HelloFoo
object.__init__(self[, ...])
__init__() is the regular initialization method, which you probably know if you've read any basic Python tutorial. The most significant difference with Java is that the superclass
__init__() method has no implicit calling. One can only wonder how many bugs were introduced because somebody forgot to call the superclass method.
__init__() differs from a constructor in that the object is already created.
class Foo:
def __init__(self, a, b, c): #1
self.a = a #2
self.b = b #2
self.c = c #2
foo = Foo('one', 'two', 'three')
print(f'a={foo.a}, b={foo.b}, c={foo.c}') #3
a=one, b=two, c=three
object.__del__(self)
If
__init()__ is akin to an initializer, then
__del__() is its finalizer. As in Java, finalizers are unreliable, e.g., there's no guarantee that the interpreter finalizes instances when it shuts down.
Python offers two main ways to represent objects: one "official" for debugging purposes and the other "informal". You can use the former to reconstruct the object.
The official representation is expressed via the
object.__repr__(self). The documentation states that the representation must be "information-rich and unambiguous".
class Foo:
def __init__(self, a, b, c):
self.a = a
self.b = b
self.c = c
def __repr__(self):
return f'Foo(a={foo.a}, b={foo.b}, c={foo.c})'
foo = Foo('one', 'two', 'three')
print(foo) #1
Foo(a=one, b=two, c=three)
My implementation returns a
string, though it's not required. Yet, you can reconstruct the object with the information displayed.
The
object.__str__(self) handles the unofficial representation. As its name implies, it must return a
string. The default calls
__repr__().
Aside from the two methods above, the
object.__format__(self, format_spec) method returns a
string representation of the object. The second argument follows the rules of the Format Specification Mini-Language. Note that the method must return a
string. It's a bit involved so that I won't implement it.
Finally, the
object.__bytes__(self) returns a byte representation of the object.
from pickle import dumps #1
class Foo:
def __init__(self, a, b, c):
self.a = a
self.b = b
self.c = c
def __repr__(self):
return f'Foo(a={foo.a}, b={foo.b}, c={foo.c})'
def __bytes__(self):
return dumps(self) #2
foo = Foo('one', 'two', 'three')
print(bytes(foo)) #3
foo
Let's start with similarities with Java: Python has two methods
object.__eq__(self, other) and
object.__hash__(self) that work in the same way. If you define
__eq__() for a class, you must define
__hash__() as well. Contrary to Java, if you don't define the former, you must not define the latter.
class Foo:
def __init__(self, a, b):
self.a = a
self.b = b
def __eq__(self, other):
if not isinstance(other, Foo): #1
return false
return self.a == other.a and self.b == other.b #2
def __hash__(self):
return hash(self.a + self.b) #3
foo1 = Foo('one', 'two')
foo2 = Foo('one', 'two')
foo3 = Foo('un', 'deux')
print(hash(foo1))
print(hash(foo2))
print(hash(foo3))
print(foo1 == foo2) #4
print(foo2 == foo3) #5
True
False
As in Java,
__eq__()__ and
__hash__() have plenty of gotchas. Some of them are the same, others not. I won't paraphrase the documentation; have a look at it.
Other comparison methods are pretty self-explanatory:
|
Method
|
Operator
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class Foo:
def __init__(self, a):
self.a = a
def __ge__(self, other):
return self.a >= other.a #1
def __le__(self, other):
return self.a <= other.a #1
foo1 = Foo(1)
foo1 = Foo(1)
foo2 = Foo(2)
print(foo1 >= foo1) #2
print(foo1 >= foo2) #3
print(foo1 <= foo1) #4
print(foo2 <= foo2) #5
True
False
True
True
Note that comparison methods may return something other than a boolean. In this case, Python will transform the value in a boolean using the
bool() function. I advise you not to use this implicit conversion.
As seen above, Python allows accessing an object's attributes via the dot notation. If the attribute doesn't exist, Python complains:
'Foo' object has no attribute 'a'. However, it's possible to define synthetic accessors on a class, via the
object.__getattr__(self, name) and
object.__setattr__(self, name, value) methods. The rule is that they are fallbacks: if the attribute doesn't exist, Python calls the method.
class Foo:
def __init__(self, a):
self.a = a
def __getattr__(self, attr):
if attr == 'a':
return 'getattr a' #1
if attr == 'b':
return 'getattr b' #2
foo = Foo('a')
print(foo.a) #3
print(foo.b) #4
print(foo.c) #5
a
b
a
getattr b
None
For added fun, Python also offers the
object.__getattribute__(self, name). The difference is that it's called whether the attribute exists or not, effectively shadowing it.
class Foo:
def __init__(self, a):
self.a = a
def __getattribute__(self, attr):
if attr == 'a':
return 'getattr a' #1
if attr == 'b':
return 'getattr b' #2
foo = Foo('a')
print(foo.a) #3
print(foo.b) #4
print(foo.c) #5
a
b
getattr a
getattr b
None
The
dir() function allows returning an object's list of attributes and methods. You can set the list using the
object.__dir__(self)__ method. By default, the list is empty: you need to set it explicitly. Note that it's the developer's responsibility to ensure the list contains actual class members.
class Foo:
def __init__(self, a):
self.a = 'a'
def __dir__(self): #1
return ['a', 'foo']
foo = Foo('one')
print(dir(foo)) #2
['a', 'foo']; Python sorts the list. Note that there's no
foo member, though.
Python descriptors are accessors delegates, akin to Kotlin's delegated properties. The idea is to factor a behavior somewhere so other classes can reuse it. In this way, they are the direct consequence of favoring composition over inheritance. They are available for getters, setters, and finalizers, respectively:
object.__get__(self, instance, owner=None)
object.__set__(self, instance, value)
object.__delete__(self, instance)
Let's implement a lazy descriptor that caches the result of a compute-intensive operation.
class Lazy: #1
def __init__(self):
self.cache = {} #2
def __get__(self, obj, objtype=None):
if obj not in self.cache:
self.cache[obj] = obj._intensiveComputation() #3
return self.cache[obj]
class Foo:
lazy = Lazy() #4
def __init__(self, name):
self.name = name
self.count = 0 #5
def _intensiveComputation(self):
self.count = self.count + 1 #6
print(self.count) #7
return self.name
foo1 = Foo('foo1')
foo2 = Foo('foo2')
print(foo1.lazy) #8
print(foo1.lazy) #8
print(foo2.lazy) #9
print(foo2.lazy) #9
This concludes the first part of Python magic methods. The second part will focus on class, container, and number-related methods.
Originally published at A Java Geek on October 15th, 2023